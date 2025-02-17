NFL Combine: Breaking down the Big Ten standouts heading to Indianapolis

Emeka Egbuka (Photo by © Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The NFL Scouting Combine is right around the corner and the Big Ten will be well-represented in Indianapolis, especially by the traditional powers. Here is a look across the conference.

OHIO STATE (15)

Jack Sawyer (Photo by © Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

OREGON (12)

Tez Johnson (Photo by © Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Coach Dan Lanning is building a behemoth in the Pacific Northwest and the Ducks had every piece needed to win a national championship this season. A bad draw in the College Football Playoff where the Ducks had to play Ohio State in a rematch was unfortunate for them but recruiting should only be helped with a dozen players headed to the combine. Offensive lineman Josh Conerly and defensive tackle Derrick Harmon are projected by Yahoo Sports to be first-rounders and former five-star Jordan Burch should impress at the combine from a physical perspective. Whichever team drafts wide receiver Tez Johnson will be super smart because he gets open against everybody and had 77 catches this season.

MICHIGAN (8)

Mason Graham (Photo by © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Coming off a national championship two seasons ago, Michigan went a disappointing 8-5 this season but it was largely because the Wolverines’ quarterback play was so pitiful. Landing five-star QB Bryce Underwood should fix a lot of those problems. From a defensive standpoint, the Wolverines could own the first round of the NFL Draft and that should only bolster recruiting even further. Yahoo Sports has defensive tackle Mason Graham, cornerback Will Johnson, defensive tackle Kenneth Grant and tight end Colston Loveland all going in the first round. That would be a huge haul for the Wolverines and something that could give them huge recruiting momentum after a lackluster season.

IOWA (7)

Kaleb Johnson (Photo by © George Walker IV / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Maybe Iowa doesn’t get any first-round selections this year but the Hawkeyes can definitely sell sending seven players to the combine, which is more than every Big Ten program except for Ohio State, Oregon and Michigan. Depending on his performance in Indianapolis, Kaleb Johnson could get some serious looks in the early rounds. Who is going to bet against an Iowa running back who rushed for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns this season? Linebacker Jay Higgins might be a steal as well after 124 tackles and four interceptions.

MINNESOTA (6)

Aireontae Ersery (Photo by © Matt Krohn-Imagn Images)

Minnesota is sending six players to the combine and that’s more than a lot of blueblood programs in the conference, which could be a major selling point for coach PJ Fleck and his staff. Offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery should be a fringe first-rounder.

MARYLAND (5)

Tai Felton (Photo by © Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images)

In the constant recruiting battles of the Mid-Atlantic where Maryland is trying to stave off Penn State and others, the Terrapins are sending as many players to Indianapolis as the Nittany Lions. Wide receivers Tai Felton and Kaden Prather should get major attention.

PENN STATE (5)

Tyler Warren (Photo by © Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

A team that made it to the College Football final four is only sending five players to Indianapolis? It’s actually good news for the Nittany Lions since so many elite players are coming back next season for another run at the national title. Defensive end Abdul Carter and tight end Tyler Warren are near-locks in the first round.

UCLA (5)

Carson Schwesinger (Photo by © Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images)

In the never-ending battle to keep local talent home, UCLA has five players headed to the combine while USC only has three. That is something coach DeShaun Foster on his staff can use when hitting high schools in Southern California. Linebacker Carson Schwesinger might not be a first-rounder but he had 136 tackles this season and that will draw attention.

NEBRASKA (4)

Ty Robinson (Photo by © Dylan Widger-Imagn Images)

Nebraska probably won’t have any first-rounders but defensive lineman Ty Robinson could intrigue a lot of decision-makers at the combine with his physical prowess and seven sacks (12.5 tackles for loss) this season. Tight end Thomas Fidone has been marred by injuries but he was under five-star consideration once.

RUTGERS (4)

Kyle Monangai (Photo by © Dale Young-Imagn Images)

The Scarlet Knights won’t put anybody in the first round but having more combine attendees than USC, Wisconsin and Indiana is something to brag about on the recruiting trail. Running back Kyle Monangai could have a bright NFL future after rushing for 1,279 yards and 13 TDs this season.

USC (3)

Makai Lemon (Photo by © Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Only three USC players are headed to the combine with defensive back Jaylin Smith one to watch because he could impress during drills. More Trojans should be headed to Indianapolis soon as receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane have NFL futures.

WISCONSIN (3)

Hunter Wohler (Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Wisconsin had 30 former players on NFL rosters this season but only three players are headed to Indianapolis. Still, safety Hunter Wohler is as solid as they come and who’s betting against a Wisconsin offensive lineman?

INDIANA (2)

Kurtis Rourke (Photo by © Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images)