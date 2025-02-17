Published Feb 17, 2025
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Developing Underwood
Dennis Fithian  •  Maize&BlueReview
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show to discuss a bunch of Michigan topics including comparing U-M's DC to OSU's DC. Scar also gets into what he's hearing about Bryce Underwood, his thoughts on U-M basketball and a few selected players on the U-M football roster.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-3:26

Wink vs Matty P. 3:27-16:09

Bryce Underwood 16:10-22:19

U-M basketball 22:20-38:00

Football roster 38:01-47:28

