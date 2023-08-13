Michigan running back Donovan Edwards is heading into a crucial year of his collegiate career. For someone who has been open about his desire to head to the NFL Draft if his season was good enough, there are still some things that he wants to showcase on the field before he can think about the next steps of his career.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, Edwards was asked what he has yet to show on the field. By showcasing he's a capable runner, pass catcher and even pass thrower, the main thing that Edwards wants to focus on is consistency.

To no fault of his own, he would like to make sure that he's not bitten by the injury bug again.

"You’ve kind of seen a glimpse of everything already,” Edwards said. “Like I could catch, run, pass block, there’s not really things that I can’t do. You haven’t ever seen me play defense but I’m sure I could do it. You’ve never seen me kick a field goal but I’m sure I could do that, too.

"Maybe it’s like me being more consistent in that. Maybe continue to be healthy so you see it on a day-to-day basis but besides that, I’ve already shown what I can do already.”

There are still things Edwards would like to add to his game from a runners perspective and he doesn't have a better place to look than in his own position group with Blake Corum.

The duo of Edwards and Corum has been called one of the top pairings in the country and there are ways both are able to feed off one another.

There are aspects of Corum's game Edwards would love to add to his repertoire.

“I really liked that Blake Corum shuffle,” Edwards said. “Getting in my bag like— Blake be making people miss in the open field. That’s really what I’m trying to add to my bag— making the safety miss. If I make the safety miss, it should be a touchdown every single time.”