Dual-sport athlete, Michigan LB Joey Velazquez enters transfer portal
On Thursday afternoon, Michigan lost its second player to the transfer portal when graduate student Joey Velazquez entered his name into the portal. Velazquez joins freshman DB Cam Calhoun and sophomore running back C.J. Stokes as the two Wolverines in the portal.
Velazquez, a Columbus, Ohio native, played football and baseball during his time at Michigan.
The 6-foot, 222-pound linebacker contributed sparingly, mainly in mop-up duty as a linebacker on the Michigan football team. In his football career at Michigan, Velazquez totaled seven tackles and a fumble recovery (Wisconsin, 2021).
As a baseball player, though, Velazquez has made much more of an impact. He is a career .255 hitter with 70 hits in 275 at-bats. Velazquez hit nine home runs during his time at Michigan and registered a slugging percentage of .429 and an on-base percentage of .340.
Velazquez's departure will not negatively affect Michigan as it heads into the Rose Bowl — the Wolverines will still keep their linebacker corps intact.
