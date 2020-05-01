Michigan football saw one of its former players go in the first round in the 2020 NFL Draft. Offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz had his name called at No. 24 overall to the New Orleans Saints. That marks two straight seasons in which a Wolverine has gone in the first round. Based on early 2021 mock drafts, we could see a first-rounder from U-M for three straight years. Redshirt sophomore right tackle Jalen Mayfield has been listed as a potential early pick if he came out early after his third season in Ann Arbor. RELATED: Was The 2020 Offensive Line Draft Class The Best Michigan Had Ever Seen? RELATED: Rivals100 OL Drew Kendall Goes In-Depth On Michigan, Decision Timeline

Michigan Wolverines football offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield is seeing his name thrown around in early NFL Draft talk. (AP Images)

Mayfield started all 13 games as a redshirt freshman in 2019, and was recognized as All-Big Ten honorable mention by the conference's coaches. While most early mock drafts out there don't have Mayfield listed, several have him going quite early. Additionally, SportsBettingDime.com lists Mayfield as having the fifth-best odds to be the first offensive tackle off the board next spring. Another Wolverine's name has emerged surrounding early draft talk. Pro Football Focus named junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson a "player to watch" for next year's draft. Hutchinson, too, would have to declare early after his junior season.

Jalen Mayfield In 2021 NFL Mock Drafts