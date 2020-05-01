Early Mock Drafts Have Jalen Mayfield As First-Rounder In 2021
Michigan football saw one of its former players go in the first round in the 2020 NFL Draft. Offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz had his name called at No. 24 overall to the New Orleans Saints. That marks two straight seasons in which a Wolverine has gone in the first round.
Based on early 2021 mock drafts, we could see a first-rounder from U-M for three straight years. Redshirt sophomore right tackle Jalen Mayfield has been listed as a potential early pick if he came out early after his third season in Ann Arbor.
RELATED: Was The 2020 Offensive Line Draft Class The Best Michigan Had Ever Seen?
RELATED: Rivals100 OL Drew Kendall Goes In-Depth On Michigan, Decision Timeline
Mayfield started all 13 games as a redshirt freshman in 2019, and was recognized as All-Big Ten honorable mention by the conference's coaches.
While most early mock drafts out there don't have Mayfield listed, several have him going quite early. Additionally, SportsBettingDime.com lists Mayfield as having the fifth-best odds to be the first offensive tackle off the board next spring.
Another Wolverine's name has emerged surrounding early draft talk. Pro Football Focus named junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson a "player to watch" for next year's draft. Hutchinson, too, would have to declare early after his junior season.
Jalen Mayfield In 2021 NFL Mock Drafts
• Matt Miller, Bleacher Report: No. 27 pick to the New England Patriots.
"How the Patriots rebuild an offense that was tailored around Tom Brady will be fascinating to watch," Miller wrote. "One early look at the future of the roster indicates that offensive tackle could be a sneaky need if the team moves on from Marcus Cannon or if 2018 first-rounder Isaiah Wynn doesn't play up to expectations.
"Michigan's Jalen Mayfield popped up often in 2019 when coaches were asked about toughest linemen to play against. He's strong, physical and athletic—qualities that already have him compared to 2020 first-rounder Jedrick Wills after he started every game in his true sophomore season at right tackle."
• Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: No. 24 pick to the Philadelphia Eagles
"Mayfield held his own against Chase Young last season and, well, that counts for something," Wilson wrote. "And if the Eagles still aren't sold on Andre Dillard, they could be in the OT business next year."
• DraftSite.com: No. 13 pick to the Los Angeles Chargers
• Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com: No. 8 pick to the Cincinnati Bengals.
"Cordy Glenn is gone, so the Bengals will be looking for a new left tackle to protect Joe Burrow," he wrote. "I thought Cincinnati made a big mistake by not upgrading the offensive line in the 2020 NFL Draft.
"Jalen Mayfield did a great job against Chase Young late in 2019, showcasing his athletic potential."
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook