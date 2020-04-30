The answer actually isn't as clear as one would hope, with some research dating all the way back to the 1940s required to provide a concise response.

The Michigan Wolverines' football team saw four of its offensive linemen come off the board in this past weekend's NFL draft (center Cesar Ruiz, left guard Ben Bredeson, right guard Michael Onwenu and left tackle Jon Runyan ), which has since raised the question — was this U-M's best draft class among its front five ever?

The official Michigan record books list the 1944 and 1948 draft classes as having had four offensive linemen taken as well, though there is some debate surrounding two specific players (one in each class).

The four linemen taken in 1944 were guard Merv Pregulman (first round to the Green Bay Packers) and a trio of tackles in John Greene (fifth round to the Detroit Lions), Bill Pritula (14th round to the Lions) and Bob Derleth (29th round to the Lions).

The controversy surrounds Greene, who actually wasn't even a starter at Michigan, but instead served as a backup at the quarterback and offensive tackle spots before becoming an outstanding receiver in the NFL for the Lions (caught 173 passes for 2,965 yards and 26 touchdowns).

A similar scenario followed in 1948 when — according to the U-M record books — the Maize and Blue produced a four-man offensive line draft class made up of center Jim Brieske (12th round to the New York Giants), guard Quentin Sickels (17th round to the Lions) and a pair of tackles in Ralph Kohl (17th round to the Philadelphia Eagles) and Bruce Hilkene (30th round to the Pittsburgh Steelers).

Again, however, there is a position debate surrounding one player, with Brieske this time being the culprit. Despite being listed as a center, Brieske served as Michigan's primary placekicker in 1942, 1946 and 1947 (missed the 1943 season with injury and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II in 1944 and 1945), setting what stood as several of the school's PAT (point after touchdown) records at the time.