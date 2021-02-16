Elite 2023 Texas DB Braxton Myers Talks Recent Michigan Offer
Braxton Myers is quickly establishing himself as one of the top overall prospects in the 2023 recruiting class.
The rising defensive back out of Coppell (Texas) High already has double digit offers and is hearing from programs across the country.
“Since coaches can’t call me, I’ve been calling coaches about once a month,” Myers said. “That’s kind of it right now. I’ve been talking to Oklahoma State, Cincinnati, Baylor, Oklahoma and some more, too.”
Michigan recently jumped in the mix for Myers.
The Wolverines are making a concerted recruiting effort in the Lone Star State and have been targeting a number of underclassmen targets in the Dallas-area as of late. Still, Myers said the offer from Michigan caught him off guard.
