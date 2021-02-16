Braxton Myers is quickly establishing himself as one of the top overall prospects in the 2023 recruiting class.

The rising defensive back out of Coppell (Texas) High already has double digit offers and is hearing from programs across the country.

“Since coaches can’t call me, I’ve been calling coaches about once a month,” Myers said. “That’s kind of it right now. I’ve been talking to Oklahoma State, Cincinnati, Baylor, Oklahoma and some more, too.”