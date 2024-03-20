Michigan Football will need to replace a lot of starters in 2024. Plenty of talent is returning to fill the spots left by what could be a record class in the 2024 NFL Draft. We know the answers mainly regarding future starters, or at least those battling, but leadership is a crucial void that needs to be filled.

On the defensive side of the ball alone, Michigan loses captains Mike Sainristil, Kris Jenkins, and Michael Barrett. Barrett has been a leader of this defense, alongside fellow starter Junior Colson for most of the last three seasons. With both starters gone, Jaishawn Barham and Ernest Hausmann are expected to take big steps on the field. For linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary, Hausmann is already making strides as a leader as well.

"Ernest has been great from the first time I've had a chance to sit down and speak with him," said Jean-Mary on a recent In the Trenches appearance.

"He's taken a big leadership role so far this season. I think he understands how much Mike Barrett and Junior Colson did here last year and I think he wants to continue that leadership aspect and he also understands how much production we lost."

Barham and Hausmann are expected to be a productive starting duo, each with experience in the Big Ten, but so much have Michigan's success the last few years has come from depth. In many ways, Hausmann is so ready to take over this season because of what he learned behind Barrett and Colson, and now its his turn to teach the players behind him.

"He's been the main guy that has been grabbing some of these younger inexperienced guys and try to get them up to speed on what the standard is to play defense here at Michigan."

Hausmann is entering his junior year, his second at Michigan after spending his freshman year at Nebraska. Expectations are high, but he's earned it says Jean-Mary.

"Ernest, you could almost look at him like he's the third starter from last year. He played a ton which shows you the respect level and what they thought of him from the previous staff."