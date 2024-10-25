Everything Dusty May said after Michigan's exhibition win over Toledo

(Photo by Maize & Blue Review)

Michigan beat Toledo, 96-92, on Friday night in an exhibition contest. The Wolverines were led in scoring by L.J. Cason and Roddy Gayle Jr., who each scored 20 points. Head coach Dusty May met with reporters after the game to discuss the narrow victory. Here's everything he had to say.

On Roddy Gayle's playmaking

Yeah, I thought his ability to make free throws, he finished through contact. You know, we're not a super physical team by nature. We have, typically, you're either skilled or you're super physical. I'm not saying we're not physical, but we're not as physical as we need to be. So potentially that's why we struggled finishing around the rim. But I think late our guys went with more aggression and more pop. And I'm anxious to look at what happened around the rim because sometimes the ball just doesn't drop. Sometimes you don't have enough power. Sometimes there might have been a foul missed or whatever the case. But a lot of those missed conversions around the rim seemed to turn into transition baskets the other way. We didn't have great rhythm and flow, and I think that impacted our defense.

On what he would like to see better on defense

I think majority were after they got out in transition. And then once you're in a rhythm and you've made some shots and it's just like any other mid-major, when they go into a high major, it's house money. So they're playing loose, they're playing free. And like I said, they made some plays. The beautiful thing about college basketball, there are so many good players. And when they get comfortable and they get going, they're capable of doing that. Now we stepped up and made big free throws. After a turnover and a press break, I thought we cleaned that up and was able to turn their press into a couple of easy baskets. We got a lot out of this game. We were exposed in a couple areas that we thought we might at some point this season be exposed in, and it happened early, and now we still have time to fix it.

On what allowed the second-half push from Toledo

I think there were a couple questionable decisions, but I do think the pace we're playing at is all of our players didn't play like this in the past. So you're in a game environment, and they went on a run. I probably could have helped them with the timeout, but I wanted to see how we would be able to respond. And we were getting great looks. We were getting point-blank shots, and they just weren't dropping tonight. Is it time to set off the alarms?No, it's just we'll have to clean up a few things. Our guys work. They want to get better, and we're not going to be at practice protecting our egos. We're going after the things that we were exposed in, and we're going to get better at them.

On the offensive efficiency

Absolutely. I do feel like we generated really good looks. I'm not sure if the ball moved and the shots were as many paint-touch kick-outs as we would like. But when you just evaluate the shot, when you freeze it on the shot, I think we're going to be pleased with our shots. I hate even talking about offense after scoring 96, winning the rebounding margin by nine, turning it over 15 times is too many for us. But, once again, it's early. The season hasn't begun yet, exhibition. And for us to walk out of here with a win and also having some things we've learned about our team helps.

On if the pace of play is what he likes to see

Always, yes. We want to beat the defense down the floor as much as possible. I thought Will Tschetter really, really ran once we started taking it out quicker. I thought we ran well in the second half. I thought we had a lot of the same looks. We didn't convert. And in that situation, the way we want to play, we feel like because we play more guys and we're in really good conditioning because that's the way we play every day, we feel like usually there's a spurt there at eight or ten minutes to go. And it just didn't happen that way tonight. We do believe, though, by pushing this and staying with it, then we'll have much more separation at that six to ten-minute mark in the second half.

On what they got exposed on

Well, we did finish. I don't have the shot chart in front of me, but I think we left some points at the rim. Tre Donaldson, I thought he generated really good looks, and sometimes the ball doesn't go in for whatever reason, and we'll get better at that. Same thing with Vlad. Vlad missed some shots that he makes regularly, and I think part of it is probably wanting to perform really well in front of our fans and play and get to where we want to get to right now, but that's a beautiful thing. Usually the teams that are playing really, really well right now, it's a long season to play at that level, and this definitely keeps us humble and striving to get better versus obsessing about the results or whatever.

On what he liked from L.J. Cason

His confidence, I thought he handled the press well late in the second half. I thought he made the two big free throws when the game was still on the line. His ability to make threes off the bounce, I do think Nimari Burnett has set a couple really good screens for him, which confused their switches and got him a couple clean looks. But, yeah, he's done that pretty consistently. He's got a lot to learn as a freshman, but he plays with great moxie, great confidence, and I think it's fairly obvious that he's a difference maker when he checks in. He's a guy that can really change the complexion of a game.

On what he saw from the defense in the first half

We challenged their catches, and I thought in the second half that they really just played a lot more isolation basketball, which is ultimately what our defense is typically designed to do, to force tough pull-ups. Isaiah Adams is a good player. He was 6 of 8 from the field, and I thought all of his shots were tough, high degree of difficulties, where he just gets to a spot, and he's 6-foot-7. He's listed as 6-foot-7. He's an older player. He played at UCF. I've seen him since he was in high school. He's a good player. He was getting to his spots, and he was knocking them down tonight. I thought they made some really good individual plays where they, you know, Toledo, I mean, I can't remember them ever not being really good. And, you know, just it was a good, good preparation game for us because they exposed the things that we needed to be exposed at this point.

On how often he's seen a freshman be as assertive as Cason is

I can't recall. You know, it's tough for freshmen to play major roles on really good teams, so in recent memory, we haven't had a lot. They could come in and play with the type of confidence and shot-making ability. It's early. It's still exhibition season, but he's his body of work. He continues to get better. He's obviously someone that has a lot of belief in his own game.

