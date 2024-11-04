Injury Report: Michigan to be without Rubin Jones in season-opener

Michigan Basketball tips off the Dusty May era officially on Monday and it will be doing so shorthanded.

According to the Big Ten availability report prior to the Wolverines' season-opener against Cleveland State, senior guard Rubin Jones is officially out for the game with an undisclosed injury.

Elsewhere on the injury report, true freshman Justin Pippen, who did not participate in either of the Wolverines' exhibition games, is listed as questionable on the injury report.

Jones had experienced a bit of a slow start for the Wolverines, scoring only 5 points in both of the Wolverines' exhibition victories.

According to head coach Dusty May, while Jones might not necessarily fill up the stat sheet, his play that doesn't is something memorable.

"​​Rubin makes a lot of invisible plays,” May said. "When you watch the film, and usually the championship-level teams I’ve been a part of, there’s usually a couple guys immediately after the game, you think of, ‘Man, he just played okay. He’s just okay.’ Then you go back and watch the film, you say, ‘Wow, man, he made so many invisible plays’.”

The Wolverines are set to tip off against the Vikings at 8:00 p.m. on BTN.