Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Oregon film review

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli breaks down the tape from this past weekend's game verses Oregon. Scar also gives his thoughts on the upcoming tilt in Bloomington against Indiana.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-2:04

Ducks 2:05-7:40

Hoosiers 7:41-14:40

OSU/PSU 14:41-18:50

Film analysis 18:51-1:08:04