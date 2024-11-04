Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Oregon film review

in other news
Michigan visit impresses 2026 Rivals50 TE Brock Harris
Tight end usage and relationship with Steve Casula is key for 2026 Rivals50 TE Brock Harris.
Michigan visit gives 2025 LB Cameron White plenty to think about
Michigan makes a big impression for 2025 LB Cameron White.
Everything Sherrone Moore said during his pre-Indiana press conference
Everything Michigan HC Sherrone Moore said during his pre-Indiana press conference.
Hail to the Podcast: Michigan Defeated
Michigan's loss to Oregon and potential big wins for Michigan on the recruiting trail.
2025 four-star DL Christian Ingram enjoys Michigan official visit
Michigan is firmly in the mix for 2025 four-star DL Christian Ingram.
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli breaks down the tape from this past weekend's game verses Oregon. Scar also gives his thoughts on the upcoming tilt in Bloomington against Indiana.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-2:04
Ducks 2:05-7:40
Hoosiers 7:41-14:40
OSU/PSU 14:41-18:50
Film analysis 18:51-1:08:04
---
