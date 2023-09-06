On the last week he's had

Obviously, the birth of my daughter, we knew that was something that was going to happen for quite some time. Over nine months. Encapsulating that in that week was already a big thing my wife and I were trying to get organized and understand the times I would be able to be there and not be there. The opportunity to call the game, it was a great opportunity for me. I just live in the moment and it was a good situation.

On the adjustments when ECU sold out for the run

We knew in the offseason we had to have a really good play-action game for us to be successful. If teams are going to take our number one asset which is running the football, it's good to have complimentary football. What can we do formationally, player-wise, and personnel-wise to get our players in the best situation. The adjustments were simple, we had them in the gameplan we just gotta get them off the callsheet.

On Roman Wilson

Roman, I love that kid. He's a hard worker, he's determined. He wants to be extremely good and he wants to put the work in. For him to be rewarded in that game was special, I think there's a lot more for him to come but we've got to continue to use his traits, his elite traits, the best we can and put them in the best situation for us to be successful like that.

On Davis Warren and the QB depth chart

We're going to use the Michigan Method at the number two spot at quarterback. All four of those guys, Davis, Jake Tuttle, Alex Orji and Jayden Denegal will hopefully get an opportunity to show what they can do on the game field. Davis got the first nod because he played a little bit better during fall. He got that opportunity. We'll see how the rest plays out, though.

On the new clock change rule

That was a trial and error. The early games, I played close attention to see how those played out and how they flowed. We knew that with our style of football, it may impact us more than anybody else because we run the football. We get more first downs than first teams. A lot of people get a lot of chunk plays so we thought it could impact us in a positive way because we can control the clock more. We were cognizant of that. In the game, it never really played a huge role as far as the outcome of it but we were cognizant, we're paying attention to that weekly.

On JJ McCarthy

Everybody in that room has had an open relationship but mine and JJ's relationship is different as its unique to everybody. He's extremely talented, as everybody knows, so we got to make sure we get him the tools to operate at the highest level possible. Just making sure I reach him in a way to keep him active, keep his brain going. Pushing him to limits he's never been before and continue refining his fundamentals from day one because that's what it all relies back on.

On JJ's limits

As far as I think he can be the best player in the country and we just gotta continue to strive to be that every day.

On the vision he wanted to bring to the position

I personally feel that I have a strong understanding of quarterback fundamentals and I just felt, for me and this team needed a guy to reach out to those players on a personal player as well. There's a lot on the field and off the field as well, just thought it was a great opportunity for myself and Michigan.

On how JJ has grown making 'NFL-level' throws

Which is awesome about that, we practice that kind of play or how to affect the DB every week. Just the growth in that specific thing, keeping his feet and his cleats in the ground. Not over-twisting the DB. It was very special. That was a weekly process that we go through to make sure we're able to apply those on game day. I thought he did a great job there.

On UNLV's defense

They're a little different than they were at Arkansas as far as the front that they run. Just making sure we have a game plan that no matter what they come out in, we can be multi-purpose in the run and the throw game. They fly around, they've got some long guys on the edge. Their one D-end is like 6'7 so we've got to make sure we get the throwing angles to throw over him. We've got to be prepared for anything unique. Three safety look shows up at times like we saw against TCU, so we've got to be prepared for that as well.

On the collaboration with the offensive staff without Sherrone Moore and Jim Harbaugh

We have an outstanding staff and everybody works together. There's no me, it's a we as an offense. It's outstanding. Basically, Grant Newsome and Mike Hart did a great job of providing run information to me and I relayed back what I'd like to do in the pass game. We made the collective decision, all three of us, what was the best play moving forward.

On balancing using JJ's legs

I think using his legs not just in the run game, he extended plays in the throw game and still being an active passer, I think that's a huge part of it. We've got to be smart, too. The kid is really talented, we've got to make sure we get him through every game to win every game. We're going to use his legs when we need to but we'll be smart doing that.

On whether his focus is the pass game and the collaboration with Sherrone Moore

As far as that goes, we divvy those up internally and we'll probably just keep that internally.

On whether McCarthy has the authority to audible

We have given JJ a lot more leeway and opportunity to have a better understanding of defenses, to help with protection. On third down and 11 when he ripped that dig to CJ, he changed the protection for us and into a nice play. On the change play and the in and outs and what's the right looks, he's invested in that area and it's only going to help the growth of our offense and him. We'll put him in those positions to be able to do that.

On the pass protection

Thought it was outstanding. We had a nice clean pocket to step up into, a nice cup, home plate as we talk about. He'll rip the ball down the field, it was awesome. They did a great job keeping the quarterback's jersey clean.

On whether he had to develop a relationship with JJ before discussing Xs and Os

I'm pretty much an outgoing guy so developing relationship with people is something I characterize as a high quality of myself. I'm able to reach individuals in a different way so that was natural. JJ's very much similar. At the end of the day, both of us just very much want to win and be the best we can possibly be. That helped with our relationship and we know we're both pulling the rope in the same direction. That really helps strengthen that bond and develop our relationship and his play on the field.

On coaches who have had the biggest impact on his coaching career

Number one and I know I've only been around him for two years but Coach Harbaugh has made an impact on my philosophy on stuff. We have the same values there. Other guys outside of the position, my first coordinator job I worked for a guy (unintelligible), he's a Western PA guy. Taught me a lot about organizational structure, how to be a play caller and stuff like that. The last guy of the three would be Joe Moorehead when I worked with him. Just great organizationally, great mind to see the football field and great quarterback developer.

On his recruiting approach

Everybody is different. How do you reach that individual to create the relationship. I'm myself and have conversations with them about life, about their family. Football comes secondary to that but I want to get to know the player.

On Alex Orji

Alex is obviously a physical specimen. If he's not going to be the number one freak list by the time he's a senior, I'll be surprised. We've really refined his throwing motion, the kid has developed a lot. Getting him a spot on the field as part of the best 11 is something we're continuously looking at.

On designing a pass game for Barry Odom's style of defense

Coach Odom does a great job mixing up zones, mans. Whether it's one-high zone, two-high zone, man coverage, two-man. Just have to make sure the plays are multi-purpose and have answers and give your quarterback a menu on how to execute a play no matter what coverage it is. Just keeping the pass game multi-purpose so we can attack whatever coverage is out there.

On Davis Warren

I thought Davis did a great job with his fundamentals. He's always had strong throwing fundamentals, keeping his feet on the ground and playing on time. He did a really good job in fall camp playing on time, getting rid of the football and not taking big hits. Progressing on plays and knowing when to run. If he keeps developing there he's going to have a bright future.

On the chemistry between McCarthy and the receivers and tight ends

I think I hit on it already, his personality is infectious that being able to relate to him on a personal level and getting out there on the field and articulate his message on how he wants to run certain routes is paramount to success as a quarterback. He's done a great job with that. Hey, Colston, I want you to do this. I want this to cover up. That comes with growth as a quarterback which is where he's at. He understands the system and he understands what we want to accomplish. He's able to relay his message and his what he wants his receivers to do.

On Colston Loveland

Another great kid, you find that here at Michigan. His ability to run block and stretch the field vertically, it's huge. It's our job to make sure we put guys like him in situations where he'll succeed on Saturdays.

On how he sells the offense in recruiting

I don't think there's a better offense in the country to prepare you to play on Sundays. We're under center, we run play-action, we run the dropback game, we run empty, we do everything. I think that would speak for itself, that results in the throw game. Plus, we're at the University of Michigan, there's no other place to play.

On how much time was spent constructing the offense knowing teams would stack the box against the run

There's a conscious effort to make sure our play-action game marries the run game. Doing various studies throughout this season with what are various NFL teams, there's some teams we know about locally, that have been really good in the play-action game. Studying them. Going back to teams in 2013, whatever it is. Making sure we have the best play-action game that marries the run game, it's a huge conscious effort for us.



On whether the conscious effort on play-action was due to the results last year

That's part of it. If you have a good run game, it helps the quarterback with play-action. We like bigger windows to throw to, you don't want to drop back the whole time, it's harder to throw the football. Complimenting with the play-action game is more beneficial to the quarterback play.