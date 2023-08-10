On the experience in Ann Arbor

The experience has been great. The guys have been helping me during this quick process, I got here two months ago in June. Thank you for having me on your podcast.

On why he chose Michigan

Michigan, I just felt like that was the best place for me. Being a captain, head down, that's really just a Michigan Man at the end of the day. Head down, always ready to work. The guys on my visit, they played a huge role. Junior, Mike, Quinten Johnson, Rod Moore, they were all helping me on my decision process as well.

On playing in Michigan's rivalry games

I'm really excited. It's a great opportunity for the team to just get a win, that's all that matters at the end of the day. Just trying to help the team.

On how he balances being a former captain and how he fits in with his teammates

One thing I've always been told is you always start with yourself first. You can't try to lead if you don't have your own stuff in order. Once I got that figured out, my teammates have been helping me along the way. For me, I've been trying to help the young guys like Cam Calhoun, DJ, BHill, Jyaire, all of them trying to get right. Just trying to help them along the way in my short period of time here.

On what he wants to get out of being at Michigan

Me, personally, I just want to develop the best way I can. Absorb the most football knowledge I personally can. I've got a whole bunch of resources here at Michigan so that's really my main thing. Keep getting better as a football player.

On what he brings to the program

They should expect a guy that goes hard every play, be there for them teammates and just make plays at the end of the day. That's really all that matters. Who makes the most play, especially at the corner position.

On how he picks up the nuances of a new defense in a short time

Me, personally, I've really been in the building a lot. Probably a lot more than I have previous at UMass. Mike Sainrsitil has been helping me a lot, that's been my roommate in the hotel as well. Since I got here, me and him have been like brothers, twin brothers. We come in the facility at the same time and he's just been helping me a lot in this process. That's how I learned the playbook so fast.

On whether the communication is similar to the OL as DBs

Oh yes. Most definitely similar because, at DB, if one person makes a mistake, everyone sees it. With the O-line, if someone missed a gap, the fans don't see that. The DBs is like if one person is playing cover two instead of cover three, there's a wide-open touchdown and they're going to see that. It's a little different at DB. You gotta be on your Ps and Qs.

On how he ensures communication is solid

One, Coach Clink has been on us heavy about obnoxious communication. That's what we've been doing in practice. Over-communicating, making sure you have the eye contact so no one has the call at the end of the day.

On the defense

Those guys, I love them because at the end of the day, they're making my life easy. For the D-Line, you've got Mase up there, DMoore, a whole bunch of them, I can't name everybody. Eevrybody, they get active. I love my front and I love the linebackers. Even with Junior, I was asking him a question and he always got an answer for me with blocking structure, he was helping me out. I did a lot better today. Love those guys.

On the importance to play multiple positions

It's very important because, in the league, you know, the first year they probably already have the outside guys, that's how it usually works out with wideouts too so you've got to be able to learn multiple positions at a time because if someone gets down, you gotta be ready to come in.

On how important of the development at Michigan to prepare him for the NFL

I felt like that played a huge part. They've had a whole bunch of corners successful in the past few years with Vincent and last year DJ and Green as well. Just watching film, and just their reputation, Coach Clink, I just think it was the best situation for me to develop.

On Michigan's offense

I see a dynamic offense. Got the two best backs in college football, got the best quarterback in college football in JJ. The wideouts, they're giving me great work every day. Oh, yeah, can't forget the number one O-line the last two years, of course. I would not forget them. We're going to be special this year, I'm excited for what's to come.

On what it's going to be like when he runs down the tunnel for the first time

It's going to be crazy, not going to lie. We had workouts out there one time and I was just like, wow, first time in there since my visit. It's going to be a great experience.

On how he ramps up his game to be ready for the Big Ten

UMass, we were an independent school. We didn't have a conference, that's how we were playing Florida, Florida State, A&M. That's definitely different, it's Big Ten football. Everybody knows Big Ten football. Gotta spend way more time on film, studying wide receivers and be on my Ps and Qs every snap.