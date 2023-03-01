On the reaction to being on campus with Michigan

It's been great. Coming here about a few days before the semester began and getting situated, getting moved in and meeting the guys, being able to go through the first winter here at Michigan, it's been awesome. The transition with my teammates here, my coaching staff here and all the staff that has been working with me has been awesome.

On what he learned as a freshman

Last year just really taught me to control my focus on what's going on. All the factors that come into being a football player at the highest stage, there's a lot of outside noise and a lot of factors that come into play. Last year taught me to hone in and focus on the things that I needed to control. The saying control the controllables really came into play. I took ownership of that and it led me through the year and the obstacles that came about.

On the process to transfer from Nebraska

Ultimately, it came down to the decision that I wanted to go to a place where I could maximize my potential. When the coaching change occurred, obviously we were in the middle of the season and my focus faulted from what my mission was and that was 100% to be focused on my team and the task at hand. When the end of the season came to be, I had a chance to evaluate my situation, where I was at, and the ultimate decision where I want to go to a place where I can maximize my potential. I had to analyze all the factors that came into play and ultimately led me to the decision of entering the transfer portal.

On the challenges he faces as a transfer

Some of the things that came about was the credits transferring. Being able to talk to Clay here, he's been great, he's been in communication with me since day one and everything handled with paperwork and academics. That was one of the things, the amount of credits I had at Nebraska transferring over to Michigan. Also, applying to the major I wanted to go into, business, and making sure the credits I had at Nebraska would be able to transfer over. I'm in great hands here at Michigan being able to transfer over here. Michigan has been a smooth transition.

On his academic goals

Going into business was one the main things I wanted to do. I looked into, also, with the portal as well because with Michigan having a really high business school here, known for it with Ross. That was one of the benefits of choosing Michigan as well. Just being able to be in such a great program, around great people, great teachers. Just elevate your game in all these different levels of life.

On getting up to speed with the program

It's been awesome. My first meeting I had with Coach Herbert, when I came down here to visit, I just immediately connected with him. Just the way he conducted his business, it was just a different level I've never seen from someone else. I immediately knew this was someone I wanted to be by my side and to work with throughout my career because I know the importance of strength and conditioning and the importance of football and how that translates to the field. I knew right away this was someone I wanted on my side, in my corner. Just being able to work with him and the guys out on that field has been phenomenal with the winter conditioning and strength training. Going into spring now with the coaching staff, Coach Partridge has been great to work with. I was getting recruited by him when he was at Ole Miss when he was a defensive coordinator in the portal as well so I was able to talk to him through the portal and now being able to reunite with him has been awesome. Just being able to learn from him and all the things that he has to offer. It's going to be a fun time.

On the goals he has for spring football

These 15 practices, the main things is getting that playbook down. The playbook is obviously the number one thing you learn when you go through the portal process and the things you look into. Not just knowing it but knowing it as an inside-out thing, it's second nature. When fall camp comes along, you're able to play freely and you know it like the back of your hand. That's one of the main things I'm looking forward and just being able to compete with the guys. Spring is a big time for development. Based off my last spring I had and knowing the benefits I had to go through a spring, the second time going through a spring, I'm looking into just fine-tuning a lot of the details I have and the new things I have and just be able to compete with a great group of guys here.

On the linebacker room and how he fits in

For me, being a teammate is one of the best things about playing football. That's one of the things I love about the game, the family bonding that you can create with the guys here. The teammates I have here at Michigan have been great, welcomed me in here and anything I have, any questions that I have, I can just ask them and they would be more than willing to answer any question. Just being able to spend time with them whether it's in the weight room, whether it's in the film room, working out with them has been awesome. Sharing knowledge with them. Now that we're in spring ball, just working with them and being able to compete has been awesome.

On coming down the Michigan Stadium tunnel as a Wolverine

It's going to be a surreal moment, honestly, the first time walking down there because it's going to be a lot of flashbacks looking back to the exact path I took walking down that tunnel in red and white. Now being in maize and blue, it's going to be an awesome moment. I can't wait.

On how hard the decision was to enter the portal

It's definitely tough. It's one of those things that you never like to see. I had great friendships and relationships I had created at Nebraska. Also being recruited by them, being my first offer, the guys—we went through a lot last year, this past season. It brought us a lot of strength because of those moments of adversity we went through. Making that decision wasn't easy but I will say I had great support, they really understood that came into the decision-making that I had. The hardest decision I ever had to make. It definitely wasn't an easy decision leaving those guys.

On what he's heard about playing against Ohio State in The Game

I can't wait. First thing I heard when I came here at Michigan, you don't wear red. You don't wear red. I had all my stuff pretty much gone coming here to Michigan. I had an idea what the sense of that was but that was one thing that was first iterated, just don't wear red. I took that to heart because I know how rivalries are. At Nebraska, Nebraska-Iowa, that was a big rivalry and I saw how those two states interacted. Coming into a rivalry here with Ohio State and Michigan, it's been awesome because that's what I love about those rivalry games. That's a day you have circled on your calendar and everything you're working towards that day to play that 60-minute game. That's been awesome.