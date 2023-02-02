On his decision to come back for another year

Super pumped to be back for another year. It was tough. I could've gone either way. I've wanted to play in the NFL since I could remember and that opportunity was there and when it came down to it, I just looked at my goals and I still have so many goals I have here for myself and for this team. When it came down to it, it was tough, but I'm happy I decided to come back.

On whether he went through the NFL vetting process

I definitely went through that process. I have a few trusted agents I have been talking to through that whole process, who talked to the teams and relayed back to me. All good feedback from the teams and stuff. There's always stuff to improve on. Good feedback all around.

On the discussion with his parents

It was a tough conversation with them, too. Because they know my shoes, my goals, and they want to do what's best for me. At the same time, I don't think they wanted to weigh their opinion too, too much to sway me back and forth. My mom was like, 'Well, you go back and you graduate and get that degree. You're so close.' My dad, same thing. They both know that I want to go to the NFL, too. There's just so many different factor going back and forth. One day I wake up, yeah, I'm going to go. The next day I wake up, no, I'm for sure staying. Definitely a long thought-out process.

On the things he needs to work on from NFL feedback

There's always stuff to improve on, little things. Pad level in the run game. A little bit of footwork in the pass game, throwing my hands up earlier. Every game there's something new you're correcting. You think about one thing, let me think about this as well. There's just continuous stuff to improve on.

On the phone call to Sherrone Moore

I think Trevor told him first and then I had made my decision a few days later. I did mess with him a little bit because you may as well have some fun with it, why not? He was ecstatic, he said I was messing with his heart too much. Because I was telling him, if I come back, you've gotta be there with me. I was messing with him a little bit. He was excited I was coming back, I'm excited, too. It was awesome.

On the conversation with Jim Harbaugh

Oh yeah, I did. I was like, coach, if I come back, I need you to be my head coach. He was like, 'Yeah, I'm gonna be there!' This was after he put his statement out that I had told him. Great phone calls.

On the NFL rumors surrounding Jim Harbaugh

Honestly, I think there's two different perspectives. Last year, in my opinion, it was more like, OK, if coach were to leave, then I'm here with my brothers. We're going to play for each other, I love them just as much as everyone else. We'll play for each other no matter who is your coach. This year, we had that same mindset but debating on going to the NFL or not, if a new coach were to come in, I'd have to learn a whole new offense and all that kind of stuff when I can do that in the league for that first year. Two new offenses in two years. There's a little more that went into it. I think, when it comes down to it, we're a family here. No matter who is coaching or anything, we're going to play for our brothers.

On the influence of Sherrone Moore

Coach Moore has been something we needed in that room. When he came in, he brought the energy and that juice back into that room and made it fun to play again. Coming off that COVID season, we didn't have a lot of success, it was tough. He really came in and lit the room up and made football fun again. It comes back to—you hear a lot about the culture we've built in this building. Even though we've reached these goals, we want to keep hitting them and we've got more goals to achieve as well. I think our entire team's mindset is the same and when we have the same mindset, we're dangerous.

On the new faces on the offensive line

I think the biggest part of it, they're already here. The bonds that we already have off the field, we're all hanging out on the weekends and lifts, the bonds and relationships that we already have is what's going to help us translate to the field.

On the goals he has for the team

Win a national championship in 2024.

On how they do that

We have the mindset in here, we just have to focus on the little details. The big message that we've been relaying to the guys, especially the new guys that have been coming in is we've gotta focus on these little details because these little details we focus on now in the winter workout are going to translate over to spring ball, going to translate to summer workouts and they're going to translate to the season. When it comes down it, you're in a game and it comes down to who is going to win towards the end of the game, it's the little details that are really going to set you apart.

On his mindset as he goes through the process for the last time

Everything I got. Everything I have for one more year. You do give everything. These last years that we have, you do give everything, no regrets. When it is your last year and you know it is, that mindset and that preparation, your drive, everything gets bumped up a notch.

On having fun playing the game

Playing football here has been the best time of my life. Just going out there in practice, workouts, shooting the crap with the boys, it's just fun to be here. Be in this building and play this game with all of your adult friends, kind of. We're just big kids playing a game out there. I think the bonds we have make it that much more special to be out there and go out and play.