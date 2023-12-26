Michigan is headed back to familiar territory in the semi-final of the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines and the Rose Bowl have a storied history with one another and it's only fitting that the site plays host to the program one last time in the CFP's current format.

With U-M set to face Alabama to punch its ticket to the national championship, let's take a look at the Wolverines' storied history with Pasadena.

Overall Record: 8-12