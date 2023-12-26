Examining Michigan's all-time record in the Rose Bowl
Michigan is headed back to familiar territory in the semi-final of the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines and the Rose Bowl have a storied history with one another and it's only fitting that the site plays host to the program one last time in the CFP's current format.
With U-M set to face Alabama to punch its ticket to the national championship, let's take a look at the Wolverines' storied history with Pasadena.
Overall Record: 8-12
|Opponent/Year
|Result
|Coach
|
Stanford, 1902
|
49-0, W
|
Fielding Yost
|
USC, 1948
|
49-0, W
|
Fritz Crisler
|
Cal, 1951
|
14-6, W
|
Bennie Oosterbaan
|
Oregon State, 1965
|
34-7, W
|
Bump Elliott
|
Stanford, 1972
|
13-12, L
|
Bo Schembechler
|
USC, 1977
|
14-6, L
|
Bo Schembechler
|
Washington, 1978
|
27-20, L
|
Bo Schembechler
|
USC, 1979
|
17-10, L
|
Bo Schembechler
|
Washington, 1981
|
23-6, W
|
Bo Schembechler
|
UCLA, 1983
|
24-14, L
|
Bo Schembechler
|
Arizona State, 1987
|
22-15, L
|
Bo Schembechler
|
USC, 1989
|
22-14, W
|
Bo Schembechler
|
USC, 1990
|
17-10, L
|
Bo Schembechler
|
Washington, 1992
|
34-14, L
|
Gary Moeller
|
Washington, 1993
|
38-31, W
|
Gary Moeller
|
Washington State, 1998
|
21-16, W
|
Lloyd Carr
|
USC, 2004
|
28-14, L
|
Lloyd Carr
|
Texas, 2005
|
38-37, L
|
Lloyd Carr
|
USC, 2007
|
32-18, L
|
Lloyd Carr
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram