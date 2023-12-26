Advertisement
Examining Michigan's all-time record in the Rose Bowl

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Michigan is headed back to familiar territory in the semi-final of the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines and the Rose Bowl have a storied history with one another and it's only fitting that the site plays host to the program one last time in the CFP's current format.

With U-M set to face Alabama to punch its ticket to the national championship, let's take a look at the Wolverines' storied history with Pasadena.

Overall Record: 8-12

Michigan's Overall Record in Rose Bowl
Opponent/Year Result Coach

Stanford, 1902

49-0, W

Fielding Yost

USC, 1948

49-0, W

Fritz Crisler

Cal, 1951

14-6, W

Bennie Oosterbaan

Oregon State, 1965

34-7, W

Bump Elliott

Stanford, 1972

13-12, L

Bo Schembechler

USC, 1977

14-6, L

Bo Schembechler

Washington, 1978

27-20, L

Bo Schembechler

USC, 1979

17-10, L

Bo Schembechler

Washington, 1981

23-6, W

Bo Schembechler

UCLA, 1983

24-14, L

Bo Schembechler

Arizona State, 1987

22-15, L

Bo Schembechler

USC, 1989

22-14, W

Bo Schembechler

USC, 1990

17-10, L

Bo Schembechler

Washington, 1992

34-14, L

Gary Moeller

Washington, 1993

38-31, W

Gary Moeller

Washington State, 1998

21-16, W

Lloyd Carr

USC, 2004

28-14, L

Lloyd Carr

Texas, 2005

38-37, L

Lloyd Carr

USC, 2007

32-18, L

Lloyd Carr

---

