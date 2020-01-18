Michigan Wolverines basketball fell to 11-6 on the season and 2-4 in the Big Ten with its latest loss at Iowa on Friday night. Here's five takeaways from the game. RELATED: Instant Recap: Wolverines Fade Late, Fall 90-83 At Iowa RELATED: Videos: Juwan Howard Postgame - Iowa

Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman guard Franz Wagner had 18 points in the loss. (USA Today Sports Images)

Calls Were One-Sided

There's really not a whole lot to say on the topic, other than to point out that Iowa shot 30 free throws, and U-M shot five. The officials — Terry Wymer, Robert Riley, and Rob Kueneman — were calling a foul seemingly every time Iowa center Luka Garza was touched in the paint. He shot 13 free throws, and made 11. Obviously, sometimes one team is going to foul more than the other. But 30-5 is almost impossible, unless there a number of bad calls, which there were Friday night. After the game, U-M head coach Juwan Howard was asked if looking at the discrepancy in fouls is frustrating. "Yes, yes, it is," he said. "It's very frustrating. That’s a big reason I got a tech. I was very upset.” You can't blame Howard for getting a technical foul after letting the refs have it. The 27 made free throws for Iowa were a big reason why they came out on top, and we have no problem saying it.

Defense Was Different, But Still Not Good Enough