Michigan Wolverines basketball (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten) handled Purdue (14-14, 7-10 Big Ten) at Mackey Arena, U-M's fifth-straight win and seventh win in the last eight games.

Freshman guard Franz Wagner was sensational for U-M today. He has struggled to shoot the three ball this season, coming off a broken wrist that held him out the first four games of the year. He's shown flashes this season, though, that he's a very good shooter, and those who followed his career in Germany know that he can shoot. He shot a solid 39.6 percent from deep last season for Alba Berlin.

Today, Wagner showed another flash of that shooting, going 3-for-5 from deep. His three makes from long range in the first half helped the Wolverines to a 15-point lead at the break.

It wasn't just the deep shooting for Wagner today. He was fantastic driving and finishing around the rim, and his defense was outstanding.

We wrote last week that before his time at U-M is over, he will be an elite defender. With him continuing to string together great defensive performances, he will be an elite defender before we know it.

Wagner's final stat line: career-high 22 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3PT, 1-2 FG), five rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes.