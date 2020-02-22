Fab Five: Takeaways From Michigan's Victory At Purdue
Michigan Wolverines basketball (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten) handled Purdue (14-14, 7-10 Big Ten) at Mackey Arena, U-M's fifth-straight win and seventh win in the last eight games.
Here's five takeaways from the game.
Player Of The Game: Franz Wagner
Freshman guard Franz Wagner was sensational for U-M today. He has struggled to shoot the three ball this season, coming off a broken wrist that held him out the first four games of the year. He's shown flashes this season, though, that he's a very good shooter, and those who followed his career in Germany know that he can shoot. He shot a solid 39.6 percent from deep last season for Alba Berlin.
Today, Wagner showed another flash of that shooting, going 3-for-5 from deep. His three makes from long range in the first half helped the Wolverines to a 15-point lead at the break.
It wasn't just the deep shooting for Wagner today. He was fantastic driving and finishing around the rim, and his defense was outstanding.
We wrote last week that before his time at U-M is over, he will be an elite defender. With him continuing to string together great defensive performances, he will be an elite defender before we know it.
Wagner's final stat line: career-high 22 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3PT, 1-2 FG), five rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes.
Asked Phil Martelli what to expect from Franz Wagner once he fully recovers his shooting stroke.— Orion Sang (@orion_sang) February 22, 2020
He laughed. “You should expect him to get paid twice a month. And not from name, image and likeness.”
End Of First Half Surge Sparked The Win
