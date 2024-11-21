BREAKING: Bryce Underwood flips commitment to Michigan

Underwood becomes the prized recruit of the 2025 class and the building block of the Sherrone Moore Era. Underwood is the highest-rated recruit for the Wolverines since Rashan Gary in 2016.

It is impossible to overstate the impact of Underwood's commitment. Not only is he a quarterback of his caliber, but a local product from Belleville. In previous cycles, Michigan had missed out on local quarterbacks Dante Moore and CJ Carr.

Underwood is as good as it gets when it comes to quarterback recruits. He's a freak athlete with size, arm talent, and accuracy. His ability to run an offense, go through progressions, and move in the pocket are elite. Michigan will likely still look to add to its QB room in the transfer portal, but Underwood will make a case to start as a freshman in Ann Arbor.

Attention now turns to how the 2025 class closes out. Underwood opens up the door to other potential top recruits on offense, and should give the Wolverines momentum heading into next season following a below expectations season on the field.



