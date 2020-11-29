Freshman center Hunter Dickinson played nine minutes off the bench in the first half but made a limited impact, only recording one assist. Oakland is a small team, with its tallest starter being only 6-foot-7, and it appeared early on that head coach Juwan Howard was looking to match that and play small.

But Howard made the adjustment in the second half, needing a spark with his team trailing, which is exactly where Dickinson came in, absolutely taking over and making his presence known. He scored 13 points in the second half and tallied another six in overtime. If it weren't for him, Michigan doesn't come back and win this one.

His passing was something coaches and players lauded in the preseason, and that was also on display tonight, with his four assists going up against the Grizzlies' zone proving crucial.