 TheWolverine - Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Hunter Dickinson & More Discuss Michigan's Win
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-29 20:22:22 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Hunter Dickinson & More Discuss Michigan's Win

Clayton Sayfie, Austin Fox and Chris Balas
TheWolverine.com

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard and several players met with the media following the team's 81-71 win over Oakland.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel

RELATED: Instant Recap: Michigan Survives Scare From Oakland

Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard has his team off to a 2-0 start.
Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard

Michigan Basketball Freshman Center Hunter Dickinson

Michigan Basketball Senior Forward Isaiah Livers

Michigan Basketball Freshman Forward Terrance Williams

