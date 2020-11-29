Michigan Wolverines basketball senior forward Isaiah Livers helped his team improve to 2-0. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

First Half Senior forward Isaiah Livers got Michigan on the board first with a layup and a drawn foul at the 18:46 mark, giving the Wolverines a 3-0 lead after the made free throw. Just like in the opener freshman center Hunter Dickinson and senior guard Chaundee Brown were the first bench players to enter the game, with the duo checking in at the 15:23 mark to replace fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith and Davis. Oakland took its first lead of the game at the 15:07 mark, with freshman forward Micah Parrish nailing a three-pointer to give the Grizzlies a 10-9 lead. The Wolverines battled back, draining threes of their own on two-straight possessions — one from Livers and one from senior guard Eli Brooks — to give head coach Juwan Howard's crew a 15-10 lead. Junior forward Brandon Johns Jr. got on the board at the 11:33 mark with a lay in, and Michigan led, 19-15, at the under-12 media timeout, which came at the 11:24 mark after a Smith foul — his second — which saw him head to the bench. At that point, Michigan was shooting 7-for-13 from the floor, while Oakland shot 5-of-14. Oakland had a chance to tie or take the lead, down 19-17 with just over 10 minutes to play, but junior guard Jalen Moore was called for a charge when he ran over Michigan senior guard Eli Brooks. On Michigan's next offensive possession, Brooks nailed a corner three-pointer to give the Maize and Blue a 22-17 edge, with the assist going to freshman guard Zeb Jackson, who was seeing his first bit of extended playing time after appearing for only three minutes in the season-opener. Brown then connected on a three the next possession after the Grizzles scored a two, and Michigan held a 25-19 lead at the under-8 media timeout. Two free throws from Moore pulled Oakland within two points (27-25) with just over four minutes to play, but a put-back lay in by freshman forward Terrance Williams II on the ensuing possession extended Michigan's lead to 29-25 — which was the score at the under-4 timeout. Oakland tied the game after going on a quick 4-0 run in the two minutes following the media timeout. A second-chance jumper from junior forward Daniel Oladapo knotted things up, forcing Howard to call a timeout with 1:59 until the halftime break. The Grizzlies went into halftime with a 33-31 edge, after freshman forward Trey Townsend hit a one-handed short jumper with three seconds remaining. Townsend led all scorers with eight at the break. Turnovers plagued Michigan in the first half. After giving it away 10 times against Bowling Green in the opener, Michigan turned it over 15 times in the first half Sunday (and on 40.5 percent of its offensive possessions) — most of them self-inflicted wounds. At the half, Michigan was shooting a respectable 46 percent from the field, while Oakland connected on just 33 percent of its attempts but tallied 16 points off of Michigan turnovers.