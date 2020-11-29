Instant Recap: Michigan Survives, Beats Oakland, 81-71, In Overtime
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines basketball improved to 2-0 on the season after hanging on to beat the Oakland Grizzlies, 81-71, in overtime.
Here's how the entire affair unfolded at Crisler Center Sunday evening.
First Half
Senior forward Isaiah Livers got Michigan on the board first with a layup and a drawn foul at the 18:46 mark, giving the Wolverines a 3-0 lead after the made free throw.
Just like in the opener freshman center Hunter Dickinson and senior guard Chaundee Brown were the first bench players to enter the game, with the duo checking in at the 15:23 mark to replace fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith and Davis.
Oakland took its first lead of the game at the 15:07 mark, with freshman forward Micah Parrish nailing a three-pointer to give the Grizzlies a 10-9 lead. The Wolverines battled back, draining threes of their own on two-straight possessions — one from Livers and one from senior guard Eli Brooks — to give head coach Juwan Howard's crew a 15-10 lead.
Junior forward Brandon Johns Jr. got on the board at the 11:33 mark with a lay in, and Michigan led, 19-15, at the under-12 media timeout, which came at the 11:24 mark after a Smith foul — his second — which saw him head to the bench. At that point, Michigan was shooting 7-for-13 from the floor, while Oakland shot 5-of-14.
Oakland had a chance to tie or take the lead, down 19-17 with just over 10 minutes to play, but junior guard Jalen Moore was called for a charge when he ran over Michigan senior guard Eli Brooks. On Michigan's next offensive possession, Brooks nailed a corner three-pointer to give the Maize and Blue a 22-17 edge, with the assist going to freshman guard Zeb Jackson, who was seeing his first bit of extended playing time after appearing for only three minutes in the season-opener.
Brown then connected on a three the next possession after the Grizzles scored a two, and Michigan held a 25-19 lead at the under-8 media timeout.
Two free throws from Moore pulled Oakland within two points (27-25) with just over four minutes to play, but a put-back lay in by freshman forward Terrance Williams II on the ensuing possession extended Michigan's lead to 29-25 — which was the score at the under-4 timeout.
Oakland tied the game after going on a quick 4-0 run in the two minutes following the media timeout. A second-chance jumper from junior forward Daniel Oladapo knotted things up, forcing Howard to call a timeout with 1:59 until the halftime break.
The Grizzlies went into halftime with a 33-31 edge, after freshman forward Trey Townsend hit a one-handed short jumper with three seconds remaining. Townsend led all scorers with eight at the break.
Turnovers plagued Michigan in the first half. After giving it away 10 times against Bowling Green in the opener, Michigan turned it over 15 times in the first half Sunday (and on 40.5 percent of its offensive possessions) — most of them self-inflicted wounds.
At the half, Michigan was shooting a respectable 46 percent from the field, while Oakland connected on just 33 percent of its attempts but tallied 16 points off of Michigan turnovers.
Second Half
After sitting much of the first half in foul trouble, Smith came out firing in the second half, scoring a transition layup and then assisting on a Livers three-pointer to give Michigan the lead back. Oakland head coach Greg Kampe called a timeout with 18:47 left in the game following a Michigan mini run to take a 36-33 edge.
Right out of the timeout, sophomore guard Blake Lampman tied things back up (36-36) with a three from the top of the key. After a defensive stop, Parrish drained a three and the Grizzlies took a 39-36 lead with just over 17 minutes left.
Livers picked up his third foul of the game, making contact on a three-point shot with 15:28 to go. Oakland led, 41-36, after Parrish made two of three free throws. The Grizzlies took their biggest lead to that point at the 13:07 mark, going up 47-41. They led, 47-43, at the under-12 timeout, after making 3-of-7 attempts from long range since the break.
Dickinson and Williams entered the game at the 11:23 mark and immediately made impacts, with Dickinson scoring on a layup (assist to Williams), then getting fouled and making two free throws the next time down.
Oakland had the answer, however, with junior guard Zion Young tripling from the right corner to extend Oakland's lead back to 54-49 with just under 10 to play.
Dickinson's and-1 on a put-back and subsequent layup on Michigan's next possession with just under eight minutes to play gave the Wolverines their first lead of the second half, 57-56.
Michigan led 61-59 with 5:26 to play, when Williams committed a foul on Moore, who drained two free throws. A hook and hold technical was called on Moore, but Williams missed both of his attempts, keeping the game knotted at 61-61.
After Livers skied along the baseline for a dunk, Michigan held a 65-63 lead with three minutes remaining, at which point Kampe and the Grizzlies called a timeout.
A layup by Livers with the assist to Dickinson gave Michigan a 67-65 lead with two and a half minutes left. Livers then came up with a big block with just under a minute left, but Michigan failed to score on the subsequent fast break.
Two free throws by Oakland junior guard Rashad Williams at the 29-second mark tied the game up at 67-67. Howard called a timeout in the front court with 26.8 seconds remaining and the shot clock turned off.
Michigan was disjointed on offense on the final possession of regulation, which ended with Dickinson desperately firing a mid-range jumper that was off the mark. The game went to overtime at 67-67.
Overtime
Dickinson started off overtime with a bank shot in the post over two defenders to give the Maize and Blue a 69-67 edge. Two possessions later, he drew a holding call, went to the line and connected on both foul shots. Dickinson was fouled while shooting the next time down and once again hit both free throws. Michigan led, 73-67, with 2:50 to play.
After a loose ball, Wagner found Livers for an open three at the top of the key, which he nailed and gave Michigan a 76-69 lead — it's largest since the 7:15 mark in the first half — with 1:14 left.
Michigan outscored Oakland, 14-14, in the overtime session, with the final score being 81-71 and the Wolverines coming away with their second win in as many games to begin the year.
The Maize and Blue shot 47 percent for the game to Oakland's 33. Livers' 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting led the team, while Dickinson's 19 points, all coming in the second half and overtime, proved crucial as well.
