TheWolverine - Wolverine TV: Isaiah Livers, Mike Smith Talk Michigan's Captains, New Roles

Wolverine TV: Isaiah Livers, Mike Smith Talk Michigan's Captains, New Roles
Michigan Wolverines basketball senior forward Isaiah Livers and fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith meet with the media ahead of the Maize and Blue's matchup with Oakland Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.
Michigan Basketball Senior Forward Isaiah Livers
Michigan Basketball Fifth-Year Senior Guard Mike Smith
