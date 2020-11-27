 TheWolverine - Wolverine TV: Isaiah Livers, Mike Smith Talk Michigan's Captains, New Roles
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-27 14:43:41 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Wolverine TV: Isaiah Livers, Mike Smith Talk Michigan's Captains, New Roles

Clayton Sayfie, Austin Fox and Chris Balas
TheWolverine.com

Michigan Wolverines basketball senior forward Isaiah Livers and fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith meet with the media ahead of the Maize and Blue's matchup with Oakland Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Inside the Numbers: Why Michigan's Offense Impressed vs. Bowling Green

RELATED: Fab Five Takeaways: Transfer Portal Paid Off For Juwan Howard In Opener

Michigan Wolverines basketball senior forward Isaiah Livers scored 17 points in the opener against Bowling Green.
Michigan Wolverines basketball senior forward Isaiah Livers scored 17 points in the opener against Bowling Green. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Michigan Basketball Senior Forward Isaiah Livers

Michigan Basketball Fifth-Year Senior Guard Mike Smith

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}