Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith is joined by national recruiting analyst Marshall Levenson , BoilerUpload.com ’s Dub Jellison and DucksSportsAuthority.com ’s Matt Moreno to tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

Levenson: FACT. It is interesting it took this long for Keelon Russell's stock to reach new levels because if you look back, all the signs were there. He had a 14-1 state championship winning season in which he threw for 3,267 yards and 35 touchdowns to just four interceptions. He completed 74-percent of his passes. But it has been the past four months that Russell has ascended. I have had the liberty to see Russell five separate times this offseason, and regardless of position, he is my biggest riser.

At each event, which includes OT7, Elite 11 and Under Armour, he has been the cream of the crop. Not only does Russell have a great frame at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds, but he has a live arm that has serious velocity behind it. Competing in a windy Elite 11 event, Russell was able to pierce through it easily, while others struggled. And just as he showed as a junior, his accuracy is elite. On the track, Russell is the first leg of the second-fastest 4x400 relay in the state of Texas.

This offseason, the SMU commit has shown he is a total package at quarterback, which has him atop the board for Alabama, Ole Miss, Florida and others. There is a real discussion for Russell to make a rise as high as landing in the top 100.

Smith: FACT. There is a case to be made here for Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin signal-caller Tramell Jones. If I wanted to go with someone who is in the five-star discussion I could select Ohio State commit Tavien St. Clair.

However, the answer has to be Russell here. The rapid ascension is long overdue for the prolific playmaker. As Levenson said, the stats and accolades are eye popping. But it’s been his performance in camps that has shown he’s not just a product of a loaded team. It’s going to get very interesting this summer to see if SMU can hold on to him as several powerhouse programs are now chasing him.