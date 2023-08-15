Michigan Football is nearly two weeks into fall camp and just 18 days away from their opening game against East Carolina. Position battles go beyond who starts as players fight for contributing roles in all phases of the game. Head coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media and was asked about top performers so far in camp, and even brought the roster with him to reference.

"Offensive line, probably familiar, we had four starter-type guys return in Karsen Barnhart, Trente, Trevor Keegan, Zak Zinter," said Harbaugh. "Three great transfers in Hinton, Nugent, and LD (Ladarius Henderson). Also, guys have risen like Jeff Persi, I would consider him starter status. Gio (Giovanni El-Hadi) and Greg Crippen as well. We're really 10 deep right now. Reece Atteberry, Andrew Gentry, how does he not get into the two-deep?"

Karsen Barnhart has been the leader at left tackle since spring practices began. Arizona State transfer Ladarius Henderson joined the team this summer and is currently battling Barnhart for that LT spot, both players were called out by Harbaugh. Trente Jones, who started the 2022 season at RT also gets a shoutout from the coach. Zak Zinter and Trevor Keegan return at right guard and left guard respectively, the only spots on the line where we know who the starters will be. Again, this group is deep, with a second unit that could be better than the first-team offensive line of many teams in the country. Harbaugh also confirmed something our Josh Henschke reported, that the defensive line has looked even better so far.

"I would even say as good as the offensive line has been, the defensive line probably got the better of them."

Michigan has some elite talent at the top of the interior and a solid rotation developing on the edge.

"That's Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, Kris Jenkins, Cam Goode has really asserted himself. We're shooting strong at the EDGE position. Jaylen Harrell has been good. Braiden McGregor, Derrick Moore, and Josaiah Stewart as well. TJ Guy is a guy who has asserted himself at that position."

Michigan's defensive front will be led by Graham, Jenkins, and Grant in the middle. Michigan coaches have said they have four starters at EDGE with Harrell and Stewart in the SAM role, and McGregor and Moore playing the RUSH end. We expect rotation from that spot all season, but who comes out as 1A likely won't be figured out until real games are played.



Michigan's linebackers had difficulties at times last season, mostly due to lack of depth, but now that group could be one of the stronger units in the defense.

"Been really good at the linebacker position, want to talk about the front seven. Junior Colson has been outstanding, Mike Barrett has been outstanding, Ernest Hausmann has been really good. The guy who I'd say who has asserted himself the most is Jaydon Hood as far as where he was last year to where he is now."

Colson and Barrett led the way last season and really came on in the back half of the season. Both players have high expectations in 2023, with Colson appearing in preseason watch lists and at the top of NFL Mock Drafts. Michigan added an intriguing piece with Nebraska transfer Ernest Hausmann, giving Michigan a pair of strong sophomore LBs with their own Jimmy Rolder. When we released our fall depth chart one name some folks were surprised to see was Jaydon Hood. Harbaugh mentioning Hood confirms he is in play as the 4th LB, likely backing up Junior Colson.