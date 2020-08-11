Film Room: Michigan WR Commit Xavier Worthy Is A 'Burner,' 'Playmaker'
Michigan Wolverines football scored another wide receiver commit, the fourth in the 2021 class, in three-star wide receiver Xavier Worthy when he pulled the trigger and gave the Wolverines a verbal pledge in July.
The 6-foot-1, 160-pounder from Fresno (Calif.) Central committed to Michigan over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, USC, Washington and several other major programs.
Here, we break down his game with Rivals national analyst Adam Gorney.
The Film
The Breakdown
First, we'll start with Worthy's ranking, which has been a hot topic of conversation considering he's just a three-star prospect despite his impressive film and offer list.
Being in Fresno, Worthy has not been seen in-game by analysts, and without a spring evaluation period and senior high school football season in California, it makes his situation even more difficult when it comes to rankings.
"I just wanted to see him in person before I really fired a big-time ranking on him," Gorney said.
"I see no reason — after seeing everybody else that’s ranked ahead of him at wide receiver — why he shouldn’t be in the discussion for at least one of the top two or three spots at wide receiver in the state of California.
"We’re going to move him up, there’s no doubt about it."
He will be moved up because, well, Worthy is a dynamic playmaker, with his speed standing out above every other trait, though he still has tremendous ball skills and route-running ability. Worthy ran a 10.55-second 100-meter dash and 21.41-second 200-meter dash as a prep sophomore (he did not have a track season this spring).
