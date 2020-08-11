Michigan Wolverines football scored another wide receiver commit, the fourth in the 2021 class, in three-star wide receiver Xavier Worthy when he pulled the trigger and gave the Wolverines a verbal pledge in July.

The 6-foot-1, 160-pounder from Fresno (Calif.) Central committed to Michigan over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, USC, Washington and several other major programs.

Here, we break down his game with Rivals national analyst Adam Gorney.