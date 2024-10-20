Advertisement

in other news

Postgame Live: Michigan falls to Illinois 21-7

Postgame Live: Michigan falls to Illinois 21-7

M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli recap Michigan's 21-7 loss to Illinois.

 • Josh Henschke
3 takeaways following Michigan's 21-7 loss to Illinois

3 takeaways following Michigan's 21-7 loss to Illinois

3 takeaways after Michigan's loss at Illinois

 • Seth Berry
Live Updates: Michigan at Illinois

Live Updates: Michigan at Illinois

Live updates from Champaign as Michigan takes on Illinois.

 • Brock Heilig
LIVE THREAD: Michigan vs. Illinois

LIVE THREAD: Michigan vs. Illinois

Join M&BR subscribers inside The Den to discuss Michigan vs. Illinois.

Premium contentForums content
 • Josh Henschke
Availability report: Michigan gets key pieces back from injury

Availability report: Michigan gets key pieces back from injury

Rayshaun Benny and Enow Etta will miss Saturday's game against Illinois.

 • Brock Heilig

in other news

Postgame Live: Michigan falls to Illinois 21-7

Postgame Live: Michigan falls to Illinois 21-7

M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli recap Michigan's 21-7 loss to Illinois.

 • Josh Henschke
3 takeaways following Michigan's 21-7 loss to Illinois

3 takeaways following Michigan's 21-7 loss to Illinois

3 takeaways after Michigan's loss at Illinois

 • Seth Berry
Live Updates: Michigan at Illinois

Live Updates: Michigan at Illinois

Live updates from Champaign as Michigan takes on Illinois.

 • Brock Heilig
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 20, 2024
Four-star DT Christian Ingram ready to dive into official visits
circle avatar
Sam Spiegelman  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@samspiegs
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In