Weekend Recap: Michigan Hockey splits series with St. Cloud State

Michigan hockey was back in action this weekend and split the weekend series with St. Cloud State at Yost. Below are the key facts from the two-game series.

Game One

Result: 3-0, W Graduate student Logan Stein got the start in net for the Wolverines on Friday and secured the first shutout of his collegiate career, stopping all 21 shots he faced. Sophomore forward Garrett Schifsky added another goal to his tally in the win, continue his point streaking to start the season. He added a short-handed goal in the third period to start the scoring for the Wolverines. Schifsky has added five goals in five games this season. Goals - Garrett Schifsky (SH): 4:26 3P (1-0) - Michael Hage: 10:09 3P (2-0) - Phillipe Lapointe (EN): 16:17 3P

Game Two

Result: 4-0 L What went right in game one went wrong in game two. Schifsky's point streak is officially over as the Wolverines could not create any offense on Saturday. Freshman Cameron Korpi started in net and made 23 saves from 26 shots.

