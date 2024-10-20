Weekend Recap: Michigan Hockey splits series with St. Cloud State

in other news
Postgame Live: Michigan falls to Illinois 21-7
M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli recap Michigan's 21-7 loss to Illinois.
3 takeaways following Michigan's 21-7 loss to Illinois
3 takeaways after Michigan's loss at Illinois
Live Updates: Michigan at Illinois
Live updates from Champaign as Michigan takes on Illinois.
LIVE THREAD: Michigan vs. Illinois
Join M&BR subscribers inside The Den to discuss Michigan vs. Illinois.
Availability report: Michigan gets key pieces back from injury
Rayshaun Benny and Enow Etta will miss Saturday's game against Illinois.
in other news
Postgame Live: Michigan falls to Illinois 21-7
M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli recap Michigan's 21-7 loss to Illinois.
3 takeaways following Michigan's 21-7 loss to Illinois
3 takeaways after Michigan's loss at Illinois
Live Updates: Michigan at Illinois
Live updates from Champaign as Michigan takes on Illinois.
Michigan hockey was back in action this weekend and split the weekend series with St. Cloud State at Yost.
Below are the key facts from the two-game series.
Game One
Result: 3-0, W
Graduate student Logan Stein got the start in net for the Wolverines on Friday and secured the first shutout of his collegiate career, stopping all 21 shots he faced. Sophomore forward Garrett Schifsky added another goal to his tally in the win, continue his point streaking to start the season. He added a short-handed goal in the third period to start the scoring for the Wolverines. Schifsky has added five goals in five games this season.
Goals
- Garrett Schifsky (SH): 4:26 3P (1-0)
- Michael Hage: 10:09 3P (2-0)
- Phillipe Lapointe (EN): 16:17 3P
Game Two
Result: 4-0 L
What went right in game one went wrong in game two. Schifsky's point streak is officially over as the Wolverines could not create any offense on Saturday. Freshman Cameron Korpi started in net and made 23 saves from 26 shots.
Up Next
The Wolverines will face the U.S. National Team Development Program's U-18 team at Yost on Friday.
Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on B1G+.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram