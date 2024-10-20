Advertisement

in other news

Postgame Live: Michigan falls to Illinois 21-7

Postgame Live: Michigan falls to Illinois 21-7

M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli recap Michigan's 21-7 loss to Illinois.

 • Josh Henschke
3 takeaways following Michigan's 21-7 loss to Illinois

3 takeaways following Michigan's 21-7 loss to Illinois

3 takeaways after Michigan's loss at Illinois

 • Seth Berry
Live Updates: Michigan at Illinois

Live Updates: Michigan at Illinois

Live updates from Champaign as Michigan takes on Illinois.

 • Brock Heilig
LIVE THREAD: Michigan vs. Illinois

LIVE THREAD: Michigan vs. Illinois

Join M&BR subscribers inside The Den to discuss Michigan vs. Illinois.

Premium contentForums content
 • Josh Henschke
Availability report: Michigan gets key pieces back from injury

Availability report: Michigan gets key pieces back from injury

Rayshaun Benny and Enow Etta will miss Saturday's game against Illinois.

 • Brock Heilig

in other news

Postgame Live: Michigan falls to Illinois 21-7

Postgame Live: Michigan falls to Illinois 21-7

M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli recap Michigan's 21-7 loss to Illinois.

 • Josh Henschke
3 takeaways following Michigan's 21-7 loss to Illinois

3 takeaways following Michigan's 21-7 loss to Illinois

3 takeaways after Michigan's loss at Illinois

 • Seth Berry
Live Updates: Michigan at Illinois

Live Updates: Michigan at Illinois

Live updates from Champaign as Michigan takes on Illinois.

 • Brock Heilig
Published Oct 20, 2024
Weekend Recap: Michigan Hockey splits series with St. Cloud State
circle avatar
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
Twitter
@JoshHenschke

Michigan hockey was back in action this weekend and split the weekend series with St. Cloud State at Yost.

Below are the key facts from the two-game series.

Game One

Result: 3-0, W

Graduate student Logan Stein got the start in net for the Wolverines on Friday and secured the first shutout of his collegiate career, stopping all 21 shots he faced. Sophomore forward Garrett Schifsky added another goal to his tally in the win, continue his point streaking to start the season. He added a short-handed goal in the third period to start the scoring for the Wolverines. Schifsky has added five goals in five games this season.

Goals

- Garrett Schifsky (SH): 4:26 3P (1-0)

- Michael Hage: 10:09 3P (2-0)

- Phillipe Lapointe (EN): 16:17 3P

Game Two

Result: 4-0 L

What went right in game one went wrong in game two. Schifsky's point streak is officially over as the Wolverines could not create any offense on Saturday. Freshman Cameron Korpi started in net and made 23 saves from 26 shots.

Up Next

The Wolverines will face the U.S. National Team Development Program's U-18 team at Yost on Friday.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on B1G+.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram