The Michigan Wolverines are set to play host to the Maryland Terrapins Saturday afternoon at The Big House. Here are five players to keep an eye on: RELATED: Five Burning Questions For Michigan Football On Maryland Week RELATED: Wolverines In The NFL: Jabrill Peppers Shines

Maryland Sophomore Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa

Maryland Terrapins football sophomore quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has thrown seven touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. (AP Images)

An Alabama transfer, Tagovailoa is completing 61.5 percent of his passes on the season for 1,011 yards and seven touchdowns. Tagovailoa has been turnover prone with seven interceptions on the season, but that may not be a concern this week, considering the Michigan defense has only notched three takeaways through six games, which is tied with Nevada for the least in the nation among teams that have played six games. The 5-11, 205-pounder has been inconsistent. Against Northwestern and Indiana — both stellar units — combined, he threw six picks and completed only 50.8 percent of his passes. But he's exploded for major statistics in games against Minnesota and Penn State, completing 72.1 percent of his passes for 676 yards and six touchdowns combined. Michigan is allowing 255.5 passing yards per game (91st in the country), so there should be ample opportunity for Tagovailoa to light it up Saturday afternoon.

Michigan Redshirt Sophomore Linebacker Hassan Haskins

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins has rushed for 100 yards or more in four different games throughout his career. (USA Today Sports Images)

Haskins has officially emerged as Michigan's feature running back, after rushing for over 100 yards in two straight games and eclipsing the century mark for the fourth time in his career. He has combined for 40 carries in the last two weeks and has scored three touchdowns. The former linebacker is averaging 6.1 yards per carry and has totaled six touchdowns this year. Haskins is also used as Michigan's wildcat quarterback at times, and depending on the quarterback situation this week with redshirt freshman Cade McNamara being banged up, could be used in the role even more.

Maryland Junior Linebacker Chance Campbell

Maryland Terrapins football junior linebacker Chance Campbell has 5.5 tackles for loss this season. (AP Images)

From the middle linebacker spot on Maryland defense, Campbell flies to the football and has a team-leading 43 tackles and 5.5 stops for loss on the season. He's also third on the squad in sacks with 2.5 and has one fumble recovery. He is the highest rated player on the Terrapins' defense, per PFF, with an overall grade of 74.9. He's also a superb tackler, posting grades of 82.8 in tackling and 76.8 in run defense. Campbell has been one of the few bright spots on a dismal Maryland front seven that is a part of a unit that ranks last in the Big Ten in rushing defense (allowing 228.8 yards per game) and 12th in total defense (442.8).

Michigan Redshirt Sophomore Cornerback Gemon Green

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore cornerback Gemon Green has nine pass breakups on the season. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Green has notched 22 tackles and nine pass breakups this year. Early in the season, Green played a part in Michigan's defensive struggles. Coordinator Don Brown is in charge of a group that ranks 91st in the country in pass defense and 88th nationally in total defense. Green has an overall PFF grade of 70.1 and a coverage grade of 68.6, but he took a huge leap forward last week against Penn State, grading out at 85.7 and 88.4 in the two categories, respectively. He was targeted five times against the Nittany Lions, and only allowed two receptions for 15 yards. He has progressed all season long, and we'll see if he can continue that momentum this week while going up against Maryland's passing attack.

Maryland Junior Wide Receiver Dontay Demus Jr.

Maryland Terrapins junior wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. was an Athlon Sports preseason All-Big Ten selection. (AP Images)