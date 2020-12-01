Several former Michigan Wolverines football defensive players turned in stellar performances this weekend in the NFL. New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers finished with six tackles, one tackle for loss and two passes defended in a road win at Cincinnati, while New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich turned in five tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss in a 20-17 victory over the Cardinals. Washington linebacker Khaleke Hudson, meanwhile, helped sniff out a fake punt in a Thanksgiving triumph over Dallas in what was the biggest play of his career.

Former Michigan Wolverines football and current New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers played at U-M from 2014-16. (USA Today Sports Images)

OL Ben Braden, Green Bay Packers

Did not see the field in the 8-3 Packers' 41-25 victory over the 5-6 Bears … Braden has appeared in only one affair off the bench, playing both offense and special teams.

QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Completed 27 of his 41 passes for 345 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in the 7-5 Buccaneers' 27-24 setback to the 10-1 Chiefs … Brady is connecting on 64.8 percent of his throws this year for 3,300 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 picks … His 3,300 yards are the second most in the NFL and his 28 scoring tosses check in fourth.

Tom Brady had some outrageously good throws against the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/iedJhKGWA8 — Johnny Kinsley (@Brickwallblitz) November 30, 2020

Andy Reid on throwing on the last third down: "I learned a long time ago you don't give the ball back to Tom Brady.'' — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) November 30, 2020

"I think as we keep going forward, we're learning more and more about ourselves, about what we need to do."



🗣️: @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/iREoKRQXxR — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 30, 2020

OL Ben Bredeson, Baltimore Ravens

The 6-4 Ravens head to 10-0 Pittsburgh Wednesday night … Bredeson has appeared in four clashes off the bench this season.

LB Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers

Tore his ACL in a 38-7 victory over Cleveland Oct. 18 and is out for the rest of the year … Prior to the injury, Bush had started five contests and accumulated 26 tackles, one sack and three passes defended … His 26 tackles were the second most on the team at the time of his injury.

TE Jake Butt, Denver Broncos

Placed on the injured reserve list with a hamstring injury Nov. 3 … Butt had started one of the five games he'd played in (missed six outings with the aforementioned ailment), compiling two receptions for five yards.

DE Taco Charlton, Kansas City Chiefs

Was placed on the injured reserve list Nov. 20 with a lower-leg fracture … Charlton has seen time in seven showdowns (no starts) and has logged seven tackles, two sacks, one tackle for loss and a forced fumble for the 10-1 Chiefs.

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

Started and notched one tackle while playing 80 percent of Kansas City's defensive snaps in its 27-24 triumph at 7-5 Tampa Bay … Clark has started all 11 tilts for the 10-1 Chiefs and has posted 22 tackles, four sacks, six tackles for loss, one pass defended and a 14-yard fumble recovery.

Andy Reid on Frank Clark’s penalties: “I’m just glad he’s working like crazy to get home. We’ll work on the other part." — Arrowhead Addict (@ArrowheadAddict) November 30, 2020

OL Mason Cole, Arizona Cardinals

Earned the starting nod at center and played every offensive snap in Arizona's 20-17 defeat at New England … Cole has started all nine affairs he has appeared in for the 6-5 Cardinals, missing two with a hamstring injury.

DE Mike Danna, Kansas City Chiefs

Tied his career high with three tackles, while also racking up half a sack in a backup role in the Chiefs' 27-24 win at 7-5 Tampa Bay … Danna has received playing time in eight clashes (no starts) for 10-1 Kansas City, recording 15 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one tackle for loss.

WR Devin Funchess, Green Bay Packers

Decided not to play the 2020 season, after 8-3 Green Bay signed him to a one-year deal April 2.

LB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

Earned just his second start of 2020 in Green Bay's 41-25 victory over 5-6 Chicago, but failed to register any stats … Gary has started two of the 10 contests he has appeared in, tallying 16 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and a pass defended.

Rashan Gary started in place of Preston Smith by the way, when the Packers opened in their nickel package. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 30, 2020

Rashan Gary dump-trucked Charles Leno — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) November 30, 2020

Between Savage and Rashan Gary, Packers are getting some big time growth out of their 2019 first rounders. https://t.co/E447kmkMrm — Tim Backes (@timbackes) November 30, 2020

TE Zach Gentry, Pittsburgh Steelers

Placed on the injured reserve Nov. 23 with a left knee sprain, and will miss Wednesday's game at 10-0 Pittsburgh as a result … Gentry has started one of the two outings he's competed in this year, but has yet to total any statistics.

OL Graham Glasgow, Denver Broncos

Started and played every offensive snap, as well as a special teams play in 4-7 Denver's 31-3 loss to the 9-2 Saints … Glasgow has started all nine showdowns he's played in for the Broncos, missing two while on the coronavirus list.

One more cool storyline for today:



Broncos guard Graham Glasgow could potentially block his brother today.



Ryan Glasgow is a defensive tackle for the Saints and was elevated from the practice squad to the roster for today's game. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) November 29, 2020

LB Jordan Glasgow, Indianapolis Colts

Was on the field for 90 percent of Indianapolis' special teams snaps in its 45-26 loss to the 8-3 Titans, but didn't accumulate any stats … Glasgow has seen the field on special teams in all 11 tilts (no action on defense yet), compiling seven tackles and a blocked punt.

DT Ryan Glasgow, New Orleans Saints

Played 47 percent of the 9-2 Saints' defensive snaps off the bench in their 31-3 triumph at Denver, but didn't log any statistics … Glasgow was signed by New Orleans Nov. 17 after being released by New England Nov. 10, and has competed in two affairs with the former, notching three tackles.

Saints DL Ryan Glasgow earns bragging rights over big brother, Broncos OL Graham Glasgow https://t.co/2SqDmyWajY via @nolanews — Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) December 1, 2020

DE Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

Racked up three tackles and one tackle for loss in the Eagles' 23-17 loss to Seattle … Graham has started all 11 games for Philadelphia and has posted 38 tackles, seven sacks, 12 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery … His 12 tackles for loss are tied for the eighth most in the NFL and his seven sacks are deadlocked for 12th.

Brandon Graham's strong words of encouragement for Carson Wentz



“We got your back. Because we don’t want to divide our team and we want him to know that we’re going to ride with him till the end”https://t.co/nJmFihylEl — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 1, 2020

Brandon Graham's passionate message to Carson Wentz: https://t.co/fYDeoVO898 — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) December 1, 2020

QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

Did not see the field in Kansas City's 27-24 victory at 7-5 Tampa Bay … Henne has received playing time in two clashes and has completed five of his six passes for 30 yards, while also scoring a one-yard rushing touchdown.

DL Willie Henry, San Francisco 49ers

Was signed to the 49ers' practice squad Oct. 27 and has resided there ever since.

S Lano Hill, Seattle Seahawks

Was placed on the injured reserve Oct. 21 with a back injury … Hill has been limited to just two contests due to the ailment, posting 10 tackles and one stop behind the line of scrimmage.

CB Lavert Hill, Free Agent

Released by the 10-1 Chiefs Nov. 24, after having resided on their practice squad for the season's first 10 games.

Chiefs release CB Lavert Hill from practice squad to make room for OL Stefen Wisniewskihttps://t.co/O5XKmfTHtK — Kansas City Chiefs Football Alliance (@FA_NFL_Chiefs) November 24, 2020

LB Khaleke Hudson, Washington Football Team

Made the biggest play of his NFL career in Thursday's 41-16 win at Dallas, sniffing out a fake punt attempt and making the tackle at the Cowboys' own 23-yard line, 11 yards shy of the first down marker … The tackle was the lone statistic Hudson racked up, while playing 76 percent of his club's special teams snaps … He has competed in all 11 outings on special teams (none on defense) for 4-7 Washington and has recorded three tackles.

Khaleke Hudson just had the first big play of his NFL career. — Washington Wire (@Washington_Wire) November 27, 2020

Cole Luke and Khaleke Hudson on the tackle. Special teams matters. — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) November 27, 2020

DT Mo Hurst, Las Vegas Raiders

Registered three tackles off the bench in Las Vegas' 43-6 loss at 4-7 at Atlanta … Hurst has participated in seven showdowns for the 6-5 Raiders (missed three with an ankle sprain and one with coronavirus) and has tallied 16 tackles, half a sack, one pass defended and one tackle for loss.

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

Tore his ACL in an Oct. 18 victory over the Texans and is out for the year … Prior to the setback, Lewan had started all five tilts at left tackle for the 8-3 Titans.

CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys

Totaled three tackles in a starting role in Dallas' 41-16 Thanksgiving setback to 4-7 Washington … Lewis has started nine of the 10 affairs he has appeared in (missed the season opener with an ankle injury), and has accumulated 33 tackles, three tackles for loss and one pass defended.

CB David Long, Los Angeles Rams

Received playing time on both defense and special teams in the Rams' 23-20 loss to the 5-6 49ers, but didn't compile any stats … Long has started one of the 11 clashes he's competed in and has logged five tackles.

OL Erik Magnuson, Las Vegas Raiders

Is on the 6-5 Raiders' practice squad and has not appeared in a contest this season.

TE Sean McKeon, Dallas Cowboys

Competed on both offense and special teams in the Cowboys' 41-16 defeat to Washington, but failed to notch any stats … McKeon has received playing time in nine of Dallas’ 11 games, but has yet to post any statistics.

S Josh Metellus, Minnesota Vikings

Participated in 57 percent of Minnesota's special teams plays in its 28-27 win over Carolina, but didn't rack up any stats … Metellus has played in 10 of the team's 11 outings and has recorded eight tackles and a fumble recovery.

DT Bryan Mone, Seattle Seahawks

Was placed on the injured reserve Nov. 14 with an ankle sprain … Prior to the injury, Mone had competed in eight showdowns off the bench, registering seven tackles, half a sack, one tackle for loss and forced a safety.

OL Patrick Omameh, Las Vegas Raiders

Competed on both offense (off the bench) and special teams in the Raiders' 43-6 blowout loss at 4-7 Atlanta … Omameh has participated in four tilts as a backup for 6-5 Las Vegas after the club signed him as a free agent Sept. 19.

OL Mike Onwenu, New England Patriots

Started at right tackle and played every offensive snap in New England's 20-17 victory over 6-5 Arizona … Onwenu has started all 11 affairs, with his starting assignments coming at three different spots on the offensive line — eight on the right side as a tackle, two at left guard and one at right guard.

Loved Mike Onwenu's double-fist-pump celebration after Nick Folk's game-winner. pic.twitter.com/GryGUkC9Pj — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 1, 2020

Gotta say I'm gonna enjoy watching Dugger and Onwenu continue to develop in coming seasons. Re-watching the game and focusing on them gets more fun each week. — Mike Dussault (@MikeDussault19) November 30, 2020

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns

Saw time on both offense and special teams in 8-3 Cleveland's 27-25 triumph at Jacksonville, but the only statistic he tallied was a punt return for four yards … Peoples-Jones has started one of the eight clashes he's participated in, reeling in five catches for 72 yards and a touchdown, with his lone score being the game-winner in Cleveland’s Oct. 25 victory over the Bengals … Is also averaging 5.5 yards on 11 punt returns and 21.6 yards on 17 kicks brought back.

S Jabrill Peppers, New York Giants

Put together a solid stat line in New York's 19-17 win at 2-8 Cincinnati, totaling six tackles, one tackle for loss, two passes defended and one punt return for eight yards … Peppers has earned the starting nod in nine of the 10 contests he's played in (missed one with a low-ankle sprain), accumulating 56 tackles, 1.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, eight passes defended, one interception he returned for six yards and a fumble recovery … Is also averaging 11.8 yards on 11 punt returns.

Logan Ryan (91.6) and Jabrill Peppers (89.6) each had their highest graded games of the season. pic.twitter.com/gxZZC1Y6TZ — PFF NY Giants (@PFF_Giants) November 30, 2020

Very good job by Jabrill Peppers to cover for Bradberry over the top. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) November 29, 2020

Jabrill Peppers shows up week after week. — Vincent Rapisardi (@VinceRapisardi) November 29, 2020

OL Cesar Ruiz, New Orleans Saints

Earned the starting nod at right guard and competed in every offensive snap in 9-2 New Orleans' 31-3 victory at Denver … Ruiz has started seven of the 10 games he's participated in, with all of his action coming at right guard.

OL Jon Runyan, Green Bay Packers

Received a huge role on offense for the second straight week in the Packers' 41-25 victory over the 5-6 Bears, playing 70 percent of the club's offensive snaps after coming in off the bench … Runyan has competed in all 11 outings (no starts) for 8-3 Green Bay.

OL Michael Schofield, Carolina Panthers

Was on the field for just seven special teams plays (none on offense) in Carolina's 28-27 loss to the Vikings … Schofield has competed in seven of the 4-8 Panthers' 12 showdowns, starting the first two tilts at left guard before getting benched prior to the club's Sept. 27 affair against the Chargers … Has taken on a backup role ever since.

LB Josh Uche, New England Patriots

Received playing time on defense and special teams in the Patriots' narrow 20-17 win over the 6-5 Cardinals, but didn't compile any statistics … Uche missed the club's first six clashes with an ankle injury, but has proceeded to play in the ensuing five (no starts) to log three tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss.

Chase Winovich, Josh Uche and Mike Onwenu approve of this one at the start of practice... pic.twitter.com/nXtU8xbCgT — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 27, 2020

CB Brandon Watson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Notched four tackles in a backup role in 1-10 Jacksonville's 27-25 defeat to the 8-3 Browns … Watson has seen the field in all 11 contests (one start) and has posted 21 tackles.

S Jarrod Wilson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Started and racked up seven tackles in the Jaguars' 27-25 loss to Cleveland … Wilson has started all seven games he's played in (missed four with a hamstring injury) and has recorded 37 tackles, an interception he returned 48 yards in an Oct. 11 loss to Houston, one forced fumble, one tackle for loss and two passes defended.

DE Chase Winovich, New England Patriots

Started for a third straight week in the Patriots' 20-17 triumph over 6-5 Arizona, registering five tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss … Winovich has started eight of the 11 outings he's played in and has tallied 35 tackles, 3.5 sacks, four tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

Adam Butler batted the pass on Adrian Phillips' INT, but credit Chase Winovich with an assist. Murray initially wanted to hit Hopkins but had Winovich jumping like a madman in his passing lane. Hesitated, giving Butler time to disrupt the throw. pic.twitter.com/GWJvGNFdGm — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 30, 2020

Chase Winovich finds ways to disrupt offenses. Here is an example of that on Adrian Phillips’ interception. pic.twitter.com/V5i7OcD5Ao — Keagan (@KeaganStiefel) November 30, 2020

An ode to Nick Folk, Chase Winovich's hidden plays, a new run-game wrinkle and more final Patriots-Cardinals thoughts: https://t.co/ihQv40vA9N — NESN (@NESN) December 1, 2020

DE Chris Wormley, Pittsburgh Steelers