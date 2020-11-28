What was predicted to be a potential top-10 matchup before the season looked like a junior varsity game between two of the Big Ten’s high-profile programs. Had it been Illinois vs. Rutgers in different uniforms, nobody would have known the difference.

That’s how far these two programs have fallen in just a season, though some would say U-M's decline has been a few years in the making. It was a marquee matchup in name only, complete with stupid turnovers, poor play calling, very little imagination and not much energy.

But Penn State — 0-5 Penn State — was by far the better team on both sides of the ball, much the way most U-M opponents have been this year, and the Nittany Lions pulled out their first win of the year, 27-17.