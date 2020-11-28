Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Players React To Penn State Loss
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Andrew Stueber and redshirt sophomore defensive end Taylor Upshaw met with the media following the team's loss to Penn State.
Michigan Football Head Coach Jim Harbaugh
Michigan Football Redshirt Junior Offensive Tackle Andrew Stueber
Michigan Football Redshirt Sophomore Defensive End Taylor Upshaw
