Penn State had never started 0-5 before this year, in 127 seasons of college football. They didn’t reach 0-6 because they found the right team at the right time. James Franklin’s crew (1-5) invaded an empty Michigan Stadium and didn’t come away empty. They beat back the home team (2-4), 27-17, using a more efficient offense and twice forcing U-M’s starting quarterback from the game. Redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara’s first collegiate start left him hurting in more ways than one. He exited in the first half after getting his shoulder slammed to the turf, and down the stretch when it appeared to keep him from completing passes.

Penn State quarterback Will Levis appears to levitate heading for the end zone, which PSU found too often.

McNamara wound up 12-of-25 passing for only 91 yards, while counterpart Sean Clifford connected on 17 of 28 throws for 163 yards. But it was Michigan’s inability to slow the Penn State run game down that made the difference. The Nittany Lions pounded out 254 yards on the ground to Michigan’s 174, Keyvone Lee going for 134 on 22 carries and Clifford adding 73 on nine tries. Michigan redshirt sophomore Hassan Haskins put up 101 yards in 17 attempts, but it wasn’t enough against a winless crew that never trailed. The Wolverines failed to force a turnover out of a team that had turned it over 13 times in five games. Jim Harbaugh’s crew got out-gained, 417-286, and out-done throughout in terms of resilience. “I’m coaching it hard, coaching it to the best of our ability,” Harbaugh said afterward. “I’m seeing it with our players, too. It means so much to so many. Effort is high. In critical situations, we weren’t able to get the stop or sustain the drive today.” Harbaugh noted this one boiled down to crucial situations — Penn State coming through, and his team not. “Getting the tackles on the short yardage, and being able to get a yard when you need it offensively,” he mused. “Our inability to do that and their ability to do that was critical in the game.”

The winless Nittany Lions tore through Michigan’s defense like a cougar through a chicken coop on the opening drive of the game, setting the tone for the afternoon. They went 75 yards in 10 plays, the freshman Lee ripping off a half-dozen runs, including a six-yarder for the TD. Penn State scored for the first time all season on an opening drive. It promised to get worse, before the Nittany Lions whiffed on a golden opportunity. Officials flagged Lee for a false start on fourth-and-one in Michigan territory, and on the next snap, placekicker Jordan Stout shoved a 49-yard field goal attempt wide right. Given that reprieve, the Wolverines quickly clawed back. Haskins bolted up the middle, cut right and raced away 60 yards on U-M’s next snap. Three plays later, he barreled in from two yards out, tying the game with 30 seconds left in the quarter. “Hassan Haskins … another football player type of performance from him,” Harbaugh offered. Both quarterbacks got knocked out of the game temporarily, McNamara on a shoulder ding before Haskins’ TD and Clifford on a shot to the knee. Clifford quickly returned to lead an eight-play, 76-yard drive that the QB himself finished off on a 28-yard touchdown run. That made it 14-7, with just 3:32 remaining in the first half. McNamara returned at that point, but U-M went three-and-out with a chance to tie it. They soon compounded that struggle. Michigan forced Penn State to punt, but sophomore wideout Mike Sainristil saw the ball bound off his knee, into the air and into the hands of PSU’s Drew Hartlaub at the U-M 27. Penn State turned that into Jake Pinegar’s 22-yard field goal with only 15 seconds left in the half. The Nittany Lions went into halftime with a comfortable 17-7 lead, their first of the season at the midway point. In fact, Penn State had scored only 33 first-half points in five games heading into this one.