Michigan Wolverines football lost to Penn State last week, 27-17, and is set to host Maryland Saturday for the last scheduled game of the year at The Big House. Here are five burning questions we have about the Maize and Blue this week:

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton completed one of three passes against Penn State. (Lon Horwedel / The Wolverine)

Will this game be played?

Michigan decided to conduct all team activities virtually Monday "out of an abundance of caution", and it's unclear if and when the team will return to the building and practice field this week after an "increased number" of positive COVID-19 tests over the weekend and early Monday. The Wolverines have done a great job so far this season avoiding an outbreak and stoppage, but the virus has been unrelenting throughout the Big Ten. Not wanting to give any sort of competitive advantage should the game occur, Harbaugh didn't give a clear answer on whether or not the number of presumed positive tests would force the Maize and Blue to shut down for a period of time. Below is the Big Ten's threshold for number of positive tests and how programs must proceed:

With the lack of information at our disposal, it's impossible to say what the chances are the Wolverines suit up this weekend versus Maryland in what is the final scheduled home game of the year.

Will 'The Game' be played?