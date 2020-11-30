Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked many times, in many different ways, about what Monday's developments on the COVID front meant for his team going forward. Medical staff made the call, Harbaugh said Monday, to conduct all of the day's events virtually rather than in person.

"Today, out of an abundance of caution, Michigan football is going to hold everything virtually due to an increased number of presumptive positives that are awaiting confirmation," he said. "Like everything, it just goes around to the culture that's been set here since June. This is day-to-day, and when the results come back, we'll monitor those results and as always continue to be proactive.

"We're going to follow all protocols. We're awaiting the results from the tests."

Some tried to point fingers in the press conference, asking if trips home for Thanksgiving or not wearing masks at all times on the sidelines might have something to do with the presumptive increase in cases. Harbaugh wasn't having it.

"There wasn't a lot of travel, no air flights, things of that nature over Thanksgiving," he said. And when asked if they could set a "better example" on the sidelines, he added, "We're wearing the mask pretty much at all times. I use a double mask during the game.

"... Everybody is tested daily. We've tested four times since Friday and every day before that, so ... during the game, that's considered to be a clean field. Nobody can play. Even if they are a presumptive positive the day of or night before the game, they'e not allowed to play."

The athletic department, staff and trainers along with doctors all felt it was a good idea to hold the meetings virtually Monday, he reiterated, so they are. What that means for the future is as unclear to him as it is everyone else.

"Were going to continue to do what we've done. The health and safety is first and foremost. We'll continue to lean on the medical professionals and an abundance of caution, always," he said. "It's a continuation. It's day to day, has been since June, and today's decision was to do things virtually, to have the meetings that were scheduled in person to do them virtually.

"You see some other programs, the NFL, across the league, not having people in the facilities I think today and tomorrow. I think it's the right thing to do, and the right thing to do to be proactive, to do meetings virtually. Predicting tomorrow or the next day — no, I'm not. I'm not predicting."

Regardless of what happens going forward, he added, he's glad they tried to get the season in, even with the awful results (2-4) through six games.

"I believe it has been worth it," he said. "There are challenges in football, challenges in life. Responding and rising up to that challenge is something I believe in very strongly. That's how I feel about it."

Harbaugh Denies Report Of Apathetic Sideline

One report from Saturday's game had Harbaugh turning to his players on the bench and yelling at them to get up and cheer after freshman A.J. Henning hauled in a 28-yard reception. He denied that Monday.

"I was excited for A.J.," he said. "I didn't turn to anybody and say to cheer.

"I feel like our players are doing everything we ask, indicative of how they play, how they practice, how they felt after the game. That connection ... the example you're giving didn't happen."

He continued to insist the team's focus has been "really good."

"It's hard to put everything into a game each week and you're emotionally, physically invested, playing your heart out and to not get the rewards of winning ... that's tough. That's hard," he said. "But that's football. It's challenging. Life is challenging, and can you respond to that challenge? That's what I think our guys are doing."