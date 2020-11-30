We take a look back this morning at what went right and what all went wrong for the Michigan Wolverines' football team in Saturday's loss to Penn State. The coaching and performance of U-M's team were both subpar once again this weekend, though there were a few bright spots we've singled out as well. It was another all-around disappointing performance that we've summed up below in this season's sixth edition of "Monday Morning Quarterback."

Michigan Wolverines football RB Hassan Haskins has 375 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the year. (Lon Horwedel)

Key Moment of the Game:

On a second-and-goal play from the PSU five-yard line late in the first quarter, redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara picked up three yards on a run to get down to the Nittany Lion two-yard line. He was tackled hard on the play though and injured his shoulder. We didn't know how impactful the injury would be on the rest of the game, but it wound up stalling U-M's offense completely. Redshirt sophomore Joe Milton was forced to play on Michigan's next series and later in the game while McNamara remained on the sidelines, with the latter's shoulder tightening up significantly. The Wolverines' offense was all but dead in the water from that point on, with the redshirt freshman clearly not able to operate effectively as a quarterback due to the injury. His passes weren't as accurate as they had been prior to getting hurt, and his throws didn't have the same steam on them as they previously did. McNamara getting hurt was worst case scenario coming in in a lot of ways, and that's unfortunately exactly how it played out.

Three Things That Worked

1. Hassan Haskins' Effectiveness The redshirt sophomore running back was one of the few bright spots once again, rushing for 101 yards and two touchdowns on 5.9 yards per carry. He consistently broke tackles, gained yards after contact and appeared to be one of the lone players on the team who actually had interest in competing at a high level. 2. Jake Moody's Return Fifth-year senior kicker Quinn Nordin was out with injury and junior Jake Moody handled all the kicking duties as a result. He connected on both of his extra points and nailed a 40-yard field goal, marking his first make since the win over Notre Dame last season on Oct. 26. 3. A Lack of Penalties Michigan has been heavily penalized this season, but that wasn't the case on Saturday. The Wolverines committed a season-low one penalty, symbolizing one of the few positive takeaways from an all-around horrendous performance.

Three Things That Didn't Work

1. Rush Defense Michigan allowed what had been Penn State's fourth-string running back entering the year, freshman Keyvone Lee, to tear it up for 134 yards and a touchdown, in by far the best game of his career. The U-M defense had no clue how to slow down PSU's rushing attack (they rushed for 254 yards) and didn't show much interest in tackling throughout the afternoon either. 2. The Offensive Play as a Whole Haskins was the only glimmer of hope for U-M's offense, accounting for 101 of the team's 286 total yards. The passing attack was nonexistent, and Josh Gattis and the Michigan coaches didn't seem to have any idea how to attack a PSU defense that had allowed at least 30 points in all five of its games entering the weekend. 3. Pride This has become one of the entries in this category every week, due to the way the players and coaches are seemingly fine with embarrassing themselves and the University on a weekly basis. The way the team fails to get any better makes one wonder what in the world goes on all week in practice, and what the heck these players are being taught by the staff behind closed doors.

Position-by-Position Battles