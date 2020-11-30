 Michigan Wolverines Football: Michigan Football Team Related Activities Paused Due To Covid Outbreak
Michigan Football: In-Person Activities Paused Due To Covid Concerns

Chris Balas
Senior Editor

Michigan has suspended all in-person football activities due to "an abundance of caution" over COVID concerns, several sources have confirmed, putting Saturday's game with Maryland — and maybe the rest of the season — in jeopardy.

U-M's latest reported test results were as follows:


Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and his team are 2-4 through six games.
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and his team are 2-4 through six games. (AP Images)

The Wolverines had not had any players miss a game due to COVID, but several other programs have been affected since September. Wisconsin, Maryland, Ohio State and others have had games cancelled. It's possible U-M will follow suit, but right now nothing else has been confirmed other than today's activities will be handled virtually.

Watch for more on this development in the hours to come.

