Former #1 RB recruit, Alabama's Justice Haynes commits to Michigan

Michigan has made a big splash in the transfer portal as Alabama running back has committed to the program, M&BR can confirm.
According to sources, Haynes has yet to officially sign with the program but that is a formality that expects to be completed in the coming days.
Haynes, the former Alabama running back is coming off a season where he rushed for 448 yards on 79 attempts with seven touchdowns for the Crimson Tide. Haynes also caught 17 receptions for 99 yards. Haynes also had 168 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman.
He will be a junior with two years of eligibility remaining.
Haynes was the #1 ranked running back in the 2023 class when he committed to Alabama. The 33rd ranked player overall, Haynes chose Alabama over Ohio State where current Michigan running backs coach Tony Alford recruited him.
Haynes joins a running back room with Benjamin Hall and last year's top recruit Jordan Marshall.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and BlueSky