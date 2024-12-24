Former #1 RB recruit, Alabama's Justice Haynes commits to Michigan

Michigan has made a big splash in the transfer portal as Alabama running back has committed to the program, M&BR can confirm. According to sources, Haynes has yet to officially sign with the program but that is a formality that expects to be completed in the coming days.

Haynes, the former Alabama running back is coming off a season where he rushed for 448 yards on 79 attempts with seven touchdowns for the Crimson Tide. Haynes also caught 17 receptions for 99 yards. Haynes also had 168 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman. He will be a junior with two years of eligibility remaining.