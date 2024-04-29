A long-rumored addition to Michigan Basketball has finally come to fruition as Vladislav Goldin announces he will transfer to Michigan, following his head coach Dusty May.

Goldin started all 34 games last season for the Owls, scoring 15.7 PPG while getting 6.9 RPG and blocking nearly two shots a game. Goldin shot a ridiculous 67% from the field. Goldin was instrumental in FAU's 2023 Final Four run under head coach Dusty May.

Goldin is a two-time All-Conference selection in his college career. At 7'1", 240LBS, Goldin is an old-school center who never attempted a three-pointer. Michigan will pair Goldin with Yale transfer Danny Wolf. Also a seven-footer, Wolf plays a stretch four, creating an impressive duo for the Wolverines.

A native of Russia, Goldin played high school ball in Connecticut before starting his college career at Texas Tech. He transferred to FAU after one season.

Michigan has added Goldin, Wolf, Roddy Gayle Jr, Tre Donaldson, Rubin Jones, and Sam Walters in the transfer portal this offseason.







