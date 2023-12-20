For a second consecutive year, Michigan Football has landed a talented young linebacker from the Big Ten in the transfer portal. Last season, the Wolverines added former Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann. With Michael Barrett heading to the NFL and starting MIKE linebacker Junior Colson considering entering the draft, Michigan has earned the commitment of former Maryland linebacker Jaishawn Barham.

Barham was originally committed to South Carolina in the 2022 class before flipping his commitment to his home state, Maryland. Barham played his high school ball at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. While at St. Frances, Barham was a teammate of current Michigan Edge Derrick Moore and was coached by former Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi before he returned to Michigan in 2021. St. Frances is also the former school of running back Blake Corum.

Barham was a breakout star as a freshman for Maryland in 2022. A Freshman All-American, Barham posted 58 tackles with 6.5 for loss. Playing MLB, Barham also lined up on the line as an EDGE rusher, creating 19 pressures with 4 sacks. In 11 games last season, Barham had 37 tackles with 3 for loss. Barham added 21 pressures for 3 sacks and an interception of Michigan QB JJ McCarthy.

Maryland's base defense was often an odd front, meaning 3 defensive linemen and 4 linebackers. The outside backers played more of a SAM and JACK role, leaving the MIKE and WILL linebackers both as inside. Michigan will play a 3DT front as well, or a 4-2-5/Nickel, but often with two inside linebackers. Barham's skills and experience make him a solid fit to join the LB rotation or potentially replace Colson if he enters the NFL Draft.

Barham will be a true junior heading into the 2024 season. Typically, when it comes to the admissions process, Michigan has had success in the transfer portal with freshman and grad transfers. Last season, Coastal Carolina transfer Josaiah Stewart joined Michigan as a true junior, so while rare, it is not unheard of.



