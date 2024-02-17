The University of Michigan Athletic Department has announced the passing of former Athletic Director Jack Weidenbach. He was 99 years old.

Associate Athletic Director Kurt Svoboda issued a statement;

Full Statement at MGoBlue

Weidenbach was named senior associate director of athletics in 1988 before succeeding Bo Schembechler as Michigan's seventh athletic director.

Weidenbach's association with Michigan spanned nearly three decades. He joined U-M in 1966 and held several major management positions on campus. Before moving to the athletic department, he was director of business operations and managed the university's physical plant, purchasing, public safety, occupational safety, and environmental health.

Serving the athletic department, Weidenbach worked tirelessly to improve academic support programs for student-athletes and to strengthen women's intercollegiate athletics. By not only maintaining but also enhancing the tradition of Michigan athletics, Jack proved to be a worthy successor to his illustrious predecessors. Under his stewardship, the athletic program achieved new heights of excellence and national recognition in many areas.

U-M's main athletic administration building at the corner of South State Street and East Hoover Avenue is named in his honor.

Before joining U-M, Weidenbach was a captain in the Air Force and spent more than 20 years in aviation management.

Athletic Director Warde Manuel issued a statement saying, "Jack was an unbelievable athletic director and exceptional business mind who mentored me early in my career. I was blessed to spend time with him on multiple occasions since I returned to U-M. My thoughts and prayers go out to Jack's family and friends."

Maize & Blue Review sends its thoughts to the family, friends, and the many impacted by Jack Weidenbach.



