Vlad Goldin talks development of 3-point shot, recaps 31-point afternoon

Nimari Burnett attempted the most 3-pointers of any player on Michigan's roster in Sunday afternoon's 80-76 win over Northwestern. To no Michigan fan's surprise, Burnett, one of the best shooters on the team, launched eight attempts from 3-point range.

But what was surprising to Michigan fans was the Wolverine who attempted the second-most 3-pointers. Not Tre Donaldson, Roddy Gayle Jr. or Danny Wolf, but 7-foot center Vlad Goldin.

The Florida Atlantic transfer, who hadn't attempted a single 3-pointer in 117 games before arriving at Michigan, shot an astounding six 3-pointers in the win. What's even more surprising is that he made three of them.

Goldin explained the stark difference in 3-point shooting from his pre-Michigan college career to his time now as a Wolverine. The big man says when he was with the Owls, they didn't need him to shoot 3-pointers.

"It's not that I was scared or I couldn't do it," Goldin said. "Obviously, I've put a lot of work, and Danny taught me that I have a lot of time, but on my previous team, that's not what they wanted from me. On this team, it's something that I can help, so that's what I'm going to do. I'm going to do whatever it takes."

Dusty May concurred with Goldin's analysis.

"Last year, there weren't really enough shots for our team last year. We had our whole team back. And so part of it was circumstances, part of it was he was the only big man on our team — true big man. And so, he had to put pressure on the rim."

Goldin is now shooting 9-of-16 from beyond the arc on the season, which is good for just over 56 percent. HIs newfound 3-point stroke has given Michigan a new dimension to its offense.

"I don't think about green light or red light — whatever the case. If I'm open, I'm going to take any kind of shot," Goldin said after the game.

Perhaps one or two of Goldin's 3-point shots were ill advised, but it's hard to critique a player who scored 31 points in a Big Ten game. His 50 percent clip from beyond the arc was enough to get the job done for Michigan on Sunday.

"I feel like I was pretty wide open and Danny taught me something: It's impossible to block the three from a 7-footer because I've tried all summer, and I don't think I got it one time. So, I just understand how much more time I have than usual."

Interestingly, all three of Goldin's made 3-pointers were from the top of the key. While it may seem like that area on the court is Goldin's sweet spot, the 7-footer explained how he ends up shooting so many 3-pointers from the top of the key.

"It just comes from circumstance," Goldin said. "If I'm going to be there, I'm going to shoot. Also, because I play pick and roll, I have to be there, so it's kind of like my normal spot."

Goldin is now averaging 16.4 points per game on just below 65 percent shooting. The Michigan big man is turning heads as a potential First-Team All-Big Ten candidate.