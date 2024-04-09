A former Michigan Wolverine has found a new home in the transfer portal. Youssef Khayat announced on his social media that he will transfer to Bowling Green.

The Lebanese native committed to Michigan for the 2022 season after playing in international and club leagues in Lebanon and France.

Khayat only played in 9 games in his first season and 17 games off the bench this last season. Khayat finishes his career in Ann Arbor with 36 total points, 24 rebounds, and 4 assists.

At Bowling Green, Khayat will play for Todd Simon. The Falcons head coach grew up in Michigan and attended Central Michigan. It's his second season coaching Bowling Green.