Former Michigan LB Joey Velazquez makes rare transfer from Michigan to OSU
Former Michigan linebacker Joey Velazquez, who entered the transfer portal in late December, pulled off a rare and near-forbidden move on Monday morning when news broke that Velazquez would be transferring to Ohio State.
Velazquez, a Columbus native, will walk on with the Buckeyes after five years with the Wolverines.
During his time with the Michigan football team, Velazquez recorded seven total tackles and a fumble recovery. He did not see any game action in either 2019 nor 2023.
Velazquez is known in Ann Arbor for being a two-sport athlete. He's also showed out on the baseball field, where he's made much more of an impact than he has on the football field.
However, according to a report by the Columbus Dispatch, Velazquez will play only football in Columbus.
