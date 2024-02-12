Former Michigan linebacker Joey Velazquez, who entered the transfer portal in late December, pulled off a rare and near-forbidden move on Monday morning when news broke that Velazquez would be transferring to Ohio State.

Velazquez, a Columbus native, will walk on with the Buckeyes after five years with the Wolverines.

During his time with the Michigan football team, Velazquez recorded seven total tackles and a fumble recovery. He did not see any game action in either 2019 nor 2023.

Velazquez is known in Ann Arbor for being a two-sport athlete. He's also showed out on the baseball field, where he's made much more of an impact than he has on the football field.

However, according to a report by the Columbus Dispatch, Velazquez will play only football in Columbus.