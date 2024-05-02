Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Former Michigan OL Amir Herring announces transfer destination

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@trevormccue

Amir Herring, former Michigan OL, entered the transfer portal during the spring window following spring practices. Thursday, he announced he will transfer to Kansas.

Advertisement

Herring was not likely to start for Michigan in the 2024 season but was expected to carve out a role in the two-deep as a backup guard. Herring only appeared in one game during his freshman season.

From Detroit, Herring won a State Championship at West Bloomfield. Herring was one of eleven four-star recruits in the 2023 class for Michigan.


---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement