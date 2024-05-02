Amir Herring, former Michigan OL, entered the transfer portal during the spring window following spring practices. Thursday, he announced he will transfer to Kansas.

Herring was not likely to start for Michigan in the 2024 season but was expected to carve out a role in the two-deep as a backup guard. Herring only appeared in one game during his freshman season.

From Detroit, Herring won a State Championship at West Bloomfield. Herring was one of eleven four-star recruits in the 2023 class for Michigan.



