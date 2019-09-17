Quarterback Tom Brady and defensive end/linebacker Chase Winovich — the most veteran member of the Patriots and one of the newest — lead the way for former Michigan football players in the NFL during week two action. Brady stayed out of the interception column and led his team to a blowout victory for the second straight week, while Winovich posted the first 1.5 quarterback sacks of his young professional career. In addition to the Patriots duo, a pair of former U-M safeties stood out in week two.

Lano Hill (known as Delano during his time at Michigan) made his starting debut this season for the Seahawks in their 28-26 win over the Steelers and totaled three stops with an intercepted two-point conversion that helped preserve the victory. In Jacksonville, Jarrod Wilson started at free safety in a Jaguars loss, but he tied for second on the team with eight stops, including two for loss, and had a pass breakup.

A full breakdown of former Wolverines in the NFL is below:

OG Ben Braden, Green Bay Packers

Spent the first week with the New York Jets on their practice squad, but was released and quickly picked up by the Packers for their practice squad.

QB Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Led the Patriots to a 2-0 start with a 43-0 win at the Miami Dolphins … Completed 20 of 28 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns, good for a passer rating of 124.7 … Also rushed for a touchdown … Has completed 68.8 of his throws so far this year for 605 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions … Has posted a passer rating of 124.8, which ranks fifth in the league among passers with double-digit attempts.

TE Ian Bunting, New York Jets

Is on the Jets’ practice squad.

LB Devin Bush Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

Did not start like he did in the season opener, but played enough to tally seven tackles, second-most on the team, and recover a fumble in the 28-26 loss to the Seahawks … Has racked up 18 tackles and a fumble recovery in two games (one start) … Is tied for the team lead in tackles.

TE Jake Butt, Denver Broncos

On injured reserve with the Broncos after a “minor scope" to his knee.

DE Taco Charlton, Dallas Cowboys

Has been inactive for both of the Cowboys' first two games.

WR Jehu Chesson, Washington Redskins

Is on 0-2 Washington’s practice squad.

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

Started the 2-0 Chiefs' 28-10 win over the Raiders and racked up three tackles, including one for loss … Has started both games and tallied four stops with an interception.

C/G Mason Cole, Arizona Cardinals

Appeared in the Cardinals' 23-17 loss to the Ravens … Has come off the bench in both of his team's two games.

WR Devin Funchess, Indianapolis Colts

Started and broke his collarbone in week one, after hauling in three passes for 32 yards, and is now on injured reserve.

LB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

Came off the bench and played in Green Bay's 21-16 win over Minnesota but did not record any statistics.

LB Ben Gedeon, Minnesota Vikings

Was inactive for the Vikings' 21-16 loss to the Packers … Gedeon started the season opener and logged a tackle.

TE Zach Gentry, Pittsburgh Steelers

Was inactive for the Steelers' 33-3 loss to the Patriots.

OL Graham Glasgow, Detroit Lions

Started at right guard in Detroit's 13-10 win over the Chargers … Has started there in the first two games for 1-0-1 Detroit.

DT Ryan Glasgow, Cincinnati Bengals

Came off the bench and notched a tackle in the Bengals' 41-17 loss to the 49ers … Has started once and played in both games so far, notching two tackles.

DE Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

Notched two tackles, including a huge hit for loss (below), and applied an additional hit on the quarterback in 1-1 Philadelphia's 24-20 loss to the Falcons.

QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

On injured reserve for the 2-0 Chiefs after breaking his ankle in the preseason.

RB Karan Higdon, Houston Texans

Is on the 1-1 Texans' practice squad.

S Delano Hill, Seattle Seahawks

Started at free safety in the Seahawks' 28-26 win over the Steelers and notched three tackles … He also intercepted a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter with 11:06 left and Seattle clinging to a 21-19 lead … Has appeared in both games for 2-0 Seattle (one start) and totaled three stops.

Seattle Seahawks defensive back LANO HILL (42) picks off a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JUJU SMITH-SCHUSTER (19) for a 2-point conversion attempt. (Photo by Brian Kunst/ ZUMA Press)@Seahawks #NFL100 #football #sports pic.twitter.com/x789Qzduw3 — Brian Kunst (@BrianLeeStudios) September 16, 2019

DT Maurice Hurst, Oakland Raiders

Started in the Raiders' 28-10 loss to the Chiefs and notched a tackle; he also had a quarterback hit … Has started twice for 1-1 Oakland and notched four tackles.

OL Kyle Kalis, Free Agent

Waived by the Browns Wednesday.

FB Joe Kerridge, Cleveland Browns

On injured reserve with the Browns.

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

Is serving a four-game suspension; the 1-1 Titans lost 19-17 against the Colts.

CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys

Played off the bench in the 2-0 Cowboys' 31-21 win over Washington … Notched a tackle to give him three in two appearances this year.

CB David Long, Los Angeles Rams

The third-round rookie has been inactive for the Rams' first two games.

OL Erik Magnuson, Buffalo Bills

Currently resides on the 2-0 Bills’ practice squad.

DT Bryan Mone, Seattle Seahawks

Played in the Seahawks' 28-26 win over the Steelers but did not record any statistics … Has totaled three tackles on the year.

OL Patrick Omameh

Made his season debut in the 1-1 Saints' 27-9 loss to the Rams.

S Jabrill Peppers, New York Giants

Started and notched six tackles in the Giants' 28-14 loss to the Bills … Ranks second on the team with 13 tackles on the year and has started both games … Has also returned two punts for seven yards.

QB Jake Rudock, Miami Dolphins

Is on the 0-2 Dolphins’ practice squad.

LB Jake Ryan, Jacksonville Jaguars

On the reserve/non-football injury list for the 0-2 Jags after suffering an offseason setback during his rehab from a torn ACL.

OL Michael Schofield, Los Angeles Chargers

Started at right guard in the Chargers' 13-10 loss to the Lions.

CB Brandon Watson, Jacksonville Jaguars

The undrafted rookie is on the 0-2 Jags’ practice squad.

S Jarrod Wilson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Started at free safety in the 0-2 Jags' 13-12 loss to the Texans and tied for second on his team with eight tackles, including two for loss … He also had a pass breakup … Is tied for second on the team with 13 tackles this year.

DE Chase Winovich, New England Patriots

Notched his first quarterback takedown and actually finished with 1.5 of them and two total tackles in the 2-0 Patriots' 43-0 win over the Dolphins … Has played in both games and totaled three stops with 1.5 sacks.

.⁦@Patriots⁩ DE Chase Winovich loved his late grandma & her love of butterflies. Saw butterfly on field, thought something good might happen. It did, got first NFL sack. pic.twitter.com/XX0jka4LGg — Kevin Walsh NBC10 Boston (@kevinwalshtv) September 15, 2019

Chase Winovich immediately takes down Josh Rosen on the QB’s first snap! 👀 pic.twitter.com/TQwyxKVT3r — Guy Boston Sports (@GuyBostonSports) September 15, 2019

Chase Winovich with the sack on 3rd down! #Patriots pic.twitter.com/Z2FTr9HHpn — Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) September 15, 2019

DE Chris Wormley, Baltimore Ravens