Updates On Every Former Michigan Wolverine In The NFL: Week Two
Quarterback Tom Brady and defensive end/linebacker Chase Winovich — the most veteran member of the Patriots and one of the newest — lead the way for former Michigan football players in the NFL during week two action.
Brady stayed out of the interception column and led his team to a blowout victory for the second straight week, while Winovich posted the first 1.5 quarterback sacks of his young professional career.
In addition to the Patriots duo, a pair of former U-M safeties stood out in week two.
Lano Hill (known as Delano during his time at Michigan) made his starting debut this season for the Seahawks in their 28-26 win over the Steelers and totaled three stops with an intercepted two-point conversion that helped preserve the victory.
In Jacksonville, Jarrod Wilson started at free safety in a Jaguars loss, but he tied for second on the team with eight stops, including two for loss, and had a pass breakup.
A full breakdown of former Wolverines in the NFL is below:
OG Ben Braden, Green Bay Packers
Spent the first week with the New York Jets on their practice squad, but was released and quickly picked up by the Packers for their practice squad.
QB Tom Brady, New England Patriots
Led the Patriots to a 2-0 start with a 43-0 win at the Miami Dolphins … Completed 20 of 28 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns, good for a passer rating of 124.7 … Also rushed for a touchdown … Has completed 68.8 of his throws so far this year for 605 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions … Has posted a passer rating of 124.8, which ranks fifth in the league among passers with double-digit attempts.
.@TomBrady finds @AB84 for a 20-yard touchdown. #GoPats #NEvsMIA— NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2019
📺: CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch on mobile: https://t.co/y8YLGKmeTf pic.twitter.com/nAUsiFKHLP
TE Ian Bunting, New York Jets
Is on the Jets’ practice squad.
LB Devin Bush Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers
Did not start like he did in the season opener, but played enough to tally seven tackles, second-most on the team, and recover a fumble in the 28-26 loss to the Seahawks … Has racked up 18 tackles and a fumble recovery in two games (one start) … Is tied for the team lead in tackles.
TE Jake Butt, Denver Broncos
On injured reserve with the Broncos after a “minor scope" to his knee.
DE Taco Charlton, Dallas Cowboys
Has been inactive for both of the Cowboys' first two games.
WR Jehu Chesson, Washington Redskins
Is on 0-2 Washington’s practice squad.
DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs
Started the 2-0 Chiefs' 28-10 win over the Raiders and racked up three tackles, including one for loss … Has started both games and tallied four stops with an interception.
C/G Mason Cole, Arizona Cardinals
Appeared in the Cardinals' 23-17 loss to the Ravens … Has come off the bench in both of his team's two games.
WR Devin Funchess, Indianapolis Colts
Started and broke his collarbone in week one, after hauling in three passes for 32 yards, and is now on injured reserve.
LB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers
Came off the bench and played in Green Bay's 21-16 win over Minnesota but did not record any statistics.
LB Ben Gedeon, Minnesota Vikings
Was inactive for the Vikings' 21-16 loss to the Packers … Gedeon started the season opener and logged a tackle.
TE Zach Gentry, Pittsburgh Steelers
Was inactive for the Steelers' 33-3 loss to the Patriots.
OL Graham Glasgow, Detroit Lions
Started at right guard in Detroit's 13-10 win over the Chargers … Has started there in the first two games for 1-0-1 Detroit.
DT Ryan Glasgow, Cincinnati Bengals
Came off the bench and notched a tackle in the Bengals' 41-17 loss to the 49ers … Has started once and played in both games so far, notching two tackles.
DE Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles
Notched two tackles, including a huge hit for loss (below), and applied an additional hit on the quarterback in 1-1 Philadelphia's 24-20 loss to the Falcons.
.@brandongraham55 goes unblocked!#PHIvsATL | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/HfJAlC21gB— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 16, 2019
QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs
On injured reserve for the 2-0 Chiefs after breaking his ankle in the preseason.
RB Karan Higdon, Houston Texans
Is on the 1-1 Texans' practice squad.
S Delano Hill, Seattle Seahawks
Started at free safety in the Seahawks' 28-26 win over the Steelers and notched three tackles … He also intercepted a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter with 11:06 left and Seattle clinging to a 21-19 lead … Has appeared in both games for 2-0 Seattle (one start) and totaled three stops.
Seattle Seahawks defensive back LANO HILL (42) picks off a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JUJU SMITH-SCHUSTER (19) for a 2-point conversion attempt. (Photo by Brian Kunst/ ZUMA Press)@Seahawks #NFL100 #football #sports pic.twitter.com/x789Qzduw3— Brian Kunst (@BrianLeeStudios) September 16, 2019
DT Maurice Hurst, Oakland Raiders
Started in the Raiders' 28-10 loss to the Chiefs and notched a tackle; he also had a quarterback hit … Has started twice for 1-1 Oakland and notched four tackles.
OL Kyle Kalis, Free Agent
Waived by the Browns Wednesday.
FB Joe Kerridge, Cleveland Browns
On injured reserve with the Browns.
OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans
Is serving a four-game suspension; the 1-1 Titans lost 19-17 against the Colts.
CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys
Played off the bench in the 2-0 Cowboys' 31-21 win over Washington … Notched a tackle to give him three in two appearances this year.
CB David Long, Los Angeles Rams
The third-round rookie has been inactive for the Rams' first two games.
OL Erik Magnuson, Buffalo Bills
Currently resides on the 2-0 Bills’ practice squad.
DT Bryan Mone, Seattle Seahawks
Played in the Seahawks' 28-26 win over the Steelers but did not record any statistics … Has totaled three tackles on the year.
OL Patrick Omameh
Made his season debut in the 1-1 Saints' 27-9 loss to the Rams.
S Jabrill Peppers, New York Giants
Started and notched six tackles in the Giants' 28-14 loss to the Bills … Ranks second on the team with 13 tackles on the year and has started both games … Has also returned two punts for seven yards.
QB Jake Rudock, Miami Dolphins
Is on the 0-2 Dolphins’ practice squad.
LB Jake Ryan, Jacksonville Jaguars
On the reserve/non-football injury list for the 0-2 Jags after suffering an offseason setback during his rehab from a torn ACL.
OL Michael Schofield, Los Angeles Chargers
Started at right guard in the Chargers' 13-10 loss to the Lions.
CB Brandon Watson, Jacksonville Jaguars
The undrafted rookie is on the 0-2 Jags’ practice squad.
S Jarrod Wilson, Jacksonville Jaguars
Started at free safety in the 0-2 Jags' 13-12 loss to the Texans and tied for second on his team with eight tackles, including two for loss … He also had a pass breakup … Is tied for second on the team with 13 tackles this year.
DE Chase Winovich, New England Patriots
Notched his first quarterback takedown and actually finished with 1.5 of them and two total tackles in the 2-0 Patriots' 43-0 win over the Dolphins … Has played in both games and totaled three stops with 1.5 sacks.
.@Patriots DE Chase Winovich loved his late grandma & her love of butterflies. Saw butterfly on field, thought something good might happen. It did, got first NFL sack. pic.twitter.com/XX0jka4LGg— Kevin Walsh NBC10 Boston (@kevinwalshtv) September 15, 2019
Chase Winovich immediately takes down Josh Rosen on the QB’s first snap! 👀 pic.twitter.com/TQwyxKVT3r— Guy Boston Sports (@GuyBostonSports) September 15, 2019
Chase Winovich with the sack on 3rd down! #Patriots pic.twitter.com/Z2FTr9HHpn— Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) September 15, 2019
DE Chris Wormley, Baltimore Ravens
Played in Baltimore's 23-17 win over the Cardinals but did not record any statistics … Started in week one win but has not recorded any stats this year.
---
