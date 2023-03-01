Former U-M hockey star Dylan Larkin signs 8-year extension with Red Wings
On Wednesday afternoon, former Michigan hockey player Dylan Larkin signed an eight-year, $69.6 million contract extension with the Detroit Red Wings. Negotiations between Larkin and the team's General Manager, Steve Yzerman, had somewhat halted over the past few days, but Yzerman officially secured Larkin's services for at least eight more seasons on Wednesday.
Larkin has been a member of the Red Wings since the 2015-16 season, and he's been nothing shy of fantastic in his his first eight seasons with the team. He's totaled 415 points in 563 games, and he's clearly been the team's best player throughout the majority of his tenure.
A Waterford, Michigan native, Larkin has played his home hockey games in the state of Michigan for basically his entire life.
In his lone season at the University of Michigan, Larkin was a Second Team All-American and a First-Team All-Big Ten selection as an 18-year-old freshman. The Wolverines didn't have great team success in that 2014-15 season, but Larkin's superior talent was evident.
The now 26-year-old will continue to play in the state of Michigan for at least eight more seasons, as the Red Wings continue to trend upward. Detroit is currently just five points out of a playoff spot, with 22 games left to play in the season.
