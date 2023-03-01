On Wednesday afternoon, former Michigan hockey player Dylan Larkin signed an eight-year, $69.6 million contract extension with the Detroit Red Wings. Negotiations between Larkin and the team's General Manager, Steve Yzerman, had somewhat halted over the past few days, but Yzerman officially secured Larkin's services for at least eight more seasons on Wednesday.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IRVJFLiBUTy4gU1RBWS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL015 bUVPRndIbWQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NeW1FT0Z3SG1kPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IERldHJvaXQgUmVkIFdpbmdzIChARGV0cm9pdFJlZFdpbmdzKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RldHJvaXRSZWRXaW5ncy9z dGF0dXMvMTYzMTAyMTk0NDU1OTYwNzgxMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5NYXJjaCAxLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Larkin has been a member of the Red Wings since the 2015-16 season, and he's been nothing shy of fantastic in his his first eight seasons with the team. He's totaled 415 points in 563 games, and he's clearly been the team's best player throughout the majority of his tenure.

A Waterford, Michigan native, Larkin has played his home hockey games in the state of Michigan for basically his entire life.

In his lone season at the University of Michigan, Larkin was a Second Team All-American and a First-Team All-Big Ten selection as an 18-year-old freshman. The Wolverines didn't have great team success in that 2014-15 season, but Larkin's superior talent was evident.