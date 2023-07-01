Former U-M PG Zavier Simpson lands on Detroit Pistons Summer League roster
Former Michigan point guard Zavier Simpson's NBA journey has found him ending up in familiar territory as he continues to find a home at the next level.
After spending last season between the Orlando Magic's G League affiliate, Lakeland Magic, and the Puerto Rican league last season, the Detroit Pistons announced its Summer League roster with Simpson's name appearing on the roster.
After four years with the Wolverines, Simpson went undrafted and landed with the Los Angeles Lakers as an undrafted free agent. He was later waived by the Lakers and signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder's G League affiliate, Oklahoma City Blue.
In April 2022, he was signed to the Thunder's roster for the rest of the season and made his NBA debut against the Portland Trail Blazers.
