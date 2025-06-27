Four-Star 2026 OT Malakai Lee Commits to Michigan

On Friday, 2026 4-star offensive tackle Malakai Lee announced his commitment to Michigan following a successful official visit.
On3's Industry Composite Rankings list Lee as a four-star prospect in the Class of 2026. He is ranked 119th overall, 11th among offensive tackles, and second among prospects from Hawaii.
Lee chose Michigan over Alabama, Georgia, and Texas, all of which he visited officially. Although the Longhorns seemed to be gaining momentum late, Lee’s strong and long-standing connection with Michigan offensive line coach Grant Newsome proved pivotal. Newsome made four trips to Honolulu over the past year, with Lee telling me last month that those visits made him "feel like a priority" for the staff.
He joins a Michigan offensive line class that already includes two other four-star prospects: Marky Walbridge and Bear McWhorter. However, Lee brings a very different skill set. Walbridge is viewed as a swing option between offensive tackle and guard, while McWhorter has been projected at times as a center. Lee, on the other hand, is a true offensive tackle. His 6-foot-7, 310-pound frame combined with elite movement skills suggests he could eventually become a starting tackle for the Wolverines with NFL-level upside.
Malakai Lee’s commitment gives Michigan a critical cornerstone along the edge of the offensive line. He also represents a major national recruiting win for Sherrone Moore, who continues to expand Michigan’s reach far beyond the Midwest.
