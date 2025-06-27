Four-Star 2026 OT Malakai Lee Commits to Michigan

On3's Industry Composite Rankings list Lee as a four-star prospect in the Class of 2026. He is ranked 119th overall, 11th among offensive tackles, and second among prospects from Hawaii.

Lee chose Michigan over Alabama, Georgia, and Texas, all of which he visited officially. Although the Longhorns seemed to be gaining momentum late, Lee’s strong and long-standing connection with Michigan offensive line coach Grant Newsome proved pivotal. Newsome made four trips to Honolulu over the past year, with Lee telling me last month that those visits made him "feel like a priority" for the staff.