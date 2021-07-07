Four-Star CB Myles Pollard Commits To Michigan
Michigan has scored another important land on the recruiting trail.
Four-star Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood cornerback Myles Pollard committed to Michigan over finalists Auburn and Oklahoma on Wednesday afternoon.
Pollard becomes the third commit of the week for the Wolverines, which also landed three-star tight end Colston Loveland and Rivals250 defensive end Mario Eugenio.
“I like the big stage,” Pollard said. “They have 110,000 fans in their stadium. I learned they have the biggest alumni base in the country. Those are big factors.”
Michigan has made Pollard a top priority for several months and has always been a major player in his recruitment. While Michigan went from Mo Linguist to Steve Clinkscale as his primary recruiter and position coach, the change didn’t hurt the Wolverines at all.
In fact, Clinkscale gave Pollard his first offer while he was at Kentucky, and the two have a special bond.
“He’s like family to me now,” Pollard said. “That’s the best relationship I have with any coach. We went over film. Most of the stuff he did at Kentucky is carrying over. They are still doing the Mike Macdonald stuff, but the way he teaches his players is the same at Michigan.”
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh also played a personal role in the recruitment of Pollard and helped seal the deal.
“He’s a really nice guy,” Pollard said. “He’s really genuine. I had several conversations with him. I mean, you’re talking to the GOAT. He told me about the need they have for corner. He also told me there is nowhere better than Michigan. It’s an all-around school with academics and football. They are really trying to change the program.”
Pollard is the third defensive back commit in Michigan’s 2022 recruiting class, joining five-star cornerback Will Johnson and four-star cornerback/safety Kody Jones.
Pollard grew especially close to Johnson during the recruiting process, and the two constantly talked about teaming up at the next level.
“There would be nothing like playing with Will,” he said. “In my opinion, we would be the best duo in the country.”
Pollard is the 15th overall commit for Michigan this cycle.
At 6-foot-2, 182 pounds, Pollard is ranked as the No. 34 cornerback nationally and No. 11 overall prospect in the state, per Rivals.com
