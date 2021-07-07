Four-Star CB Myles Pollard Commits To Michigan

Pollard becomes the third commit of the week for the Wolverines, which also landed three-star tight end Colston Loveland and Rivals250 defensive end Mario Eugenio.

“I like the big stage,” Pollard said. “They have 110,000 fans in their stadium. I learned they have the biggest alumni base in the country. Those are big factors.”

Michigan has made Pollard a top priority for several months and has always been a major player in his recruitment. While Michigan went from Mo Linguist to Steve Clinkscale as his primary recruiter and position coach, the change didn’t hurt the Wolverines at all.

In fact, Clinkscale gave Pollard his first offer while he was at Kentucky, and the two have a special bond.

“He’s like family to me now,” Pollard said. “That’s the best relationship I have with any coach. We went over film. Most of the stuff he did at Kentucky is carrying over. They are still doing the Mike Macdonald stuff, but the way he teaches his players is the same at Michigan.”

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh also played a personal role in the recruitment of Pollard and helped seal the deal.